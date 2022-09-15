LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James lambasts NBA's punishment for Robert Sarver, Kendrick Perkins vouches for Anthony Davis in MVP talks, and more - September 15, 2022 

Western Conference powerhouse LA Lakers are coming into the 2022-23 season hoping to perform significantly better than last season. The 17-time champions suffered a horrendous time on the court last season as they failed to make the postseason.

The Lakers have already brought in a new coach in Darvin Ham while also managing to overhaul the roster with youth and athleticism. However, the Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been retained by the franchise.

With that said, here are the latest stories on the LA Lakers for Sept. 15, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LeBron James calls out NBA over Robert Sarver decision

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James isn't afraid to voice his opinions. The four-time champion lambasted the punishment handed out by the NBA to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

James took to Twitter to voice his frustration on the matter after Sarver was punished for sexist and racist remarks. Sarver was handed a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine. James wrote:

"Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior.

"I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

Kendrick Perkins believes Anthony Davis will be MVP

In an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, former player Kendrick Perkins said that Anthony Davis will be the frontrunner for the MVP award. Perkins believes that Davis will be a man on a mission in the upcoming campaign and will rise to the occasion.

"I actually got high hopes that Anthony Davis might be MVP," Perkins said. "I think that Anthony Davis is going to come out on a mission and I think this is Anthony Davis' moment."

LA Lakers in talks with the Utah Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic

The LA Lakers continue to explore trades to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Lakers are looking at Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

"League sources indicate a market for Bogdanovic at the very least," Jones wrote. "Of which there is significant interest for the 6-foot-8 shooting forward. ...

"The Jazz at this point don’t appear to be particularly close to a trade that could land them even more assets and consolidate the roster. Although, there are ongoing talks with the Los Angeles Lakers."

