LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James' milestones behind his 18th All-NBA selection, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach not keen on being the Lakers assistant coach, and more - May 26, 2022 

The LA Lakers had a horrendous 2021-22 campaign and yet the most storied franchise in the history of the league keeps making the airwaves. The team is in search of a new head coach and has been linked with Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham and Kenny Atkinson.

Possessing LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis certainly helps in bringing attention to the franchise. The trio are always in the news for one reason or another, and everything they do is forensically examined by the media.

With that said, here is the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for May 26th, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Terry Stotts not keen on being an assistant coach for the LA Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been one of three names linked with the Lakers' head coaching vacancy. He is also the first to be interviewed this week for the job.

However, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers previously asked if Stotts was keen on an assistant coaching job with the franchise. The former Trail Blazers head coach reportedly said no. Woike wrote:

"According to sources, Stotts was asked previously if he would have interest in joining the Lakers as an assistant should he not be hired as a head coach. Stotts, sources said, told the team that he has no interest in a role as a lead assistant."

LeBron James' milestones behind his 18th All-NBA selection

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to make history. The superstar was rewarded for an excellent individual season with his 19th All-NBA selection as James made the third-team All-NBA.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.9% from the perimeter.

This also meant that LeBron became the only player to achieve four All-NBA selections with three different franchises. James is also the first player in the history of the league to be named in the All-NBA team in his 19th season or later.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko LeBron James earned All-NBA honors for the 18th time, three more selections than any other player.



He's the first player to be named to one of the All-NBA teams in his 19th season or later.



James is the only player to earn at least four All-NBA selections for three franchises. LeBron James earned All-NBA honors for the 18th time, three more selections than any other player.He's the first player to be named to one of the All-NBA teams in his 19th season or later.James is the only player to earn at least four All-NBA selections for three franchises. https://t.co/mkmieBfOyQ

Slava Medvedenko selling his two NBA rings to support the victims of the Ukranian war

Slava Medvedenko during his time with the Lakers.

Two-time NBA champion Slava Medvedenko is on the ground in Ukraine fighting the war against Russia.

The former power forward for the LA Lakers is auctioning off his two championship rings to raise funds and aid the war, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic. Oram wrote:

"Medvedenko is doing everything he can to support the Ukrainian army, which for a former NBA star has included auctioning off virtually all memorabilia from his playing days.

"He said he has already sold T-shirts, jerseys and sneakers. Next up: His championship rings, a process for which he has sought assistance from the Lakers."

Bill Oram @billoram Two decades ago, Slava Medvedenko was riding a float through downtown LA celebrating his second Lakers championship. Today he is fighting for his native Ukraine in the war against Russia. My latest at @theathletic: theathletic.com/3327703/2022/0… Two decades ago, Slava Medvedenko was riding a float through downtown LA celebrating his second Lakers championship. Today he is fighting for his native Ukraine in the war against Russia. My latest at @theathletic: theathletic.com/3327703/2022/0…

