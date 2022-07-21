LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James mocked by Jonas Valanciunas, Scotty Pippen Jr. hailed by Lakers superstar, and more - July 21, 2022 

Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers have been routinely making the airwaves throughout the summer. They are home of the biggest names in the sport such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

After suffering a horrendous 2021-22 season, the Lakers are in desperate need of improvement on their roster. It has led to them being linked with several possible trades during the offseason. Hiring Darvin Ham as the new head coach has also made news as they seek massive improvement in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

With that said, here's the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for July 21, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Jonas Valanciunas mocks LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

Valanciunas trying to guard King James

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was mocked by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as the center was asked to mimic King James on stage in a game of charades. The Pelicans player retorted making crying gestures and flopping on stage as a way of imitating the four-time Finals MVP.

It is unknown why bad-blood exists between the players. But Valaniunas was part of the Toronto Raptors roster all those years when they would constantly lose to a Cleveland Cavaliers team led by LeBron James.

LeBron James hails Scotty Pippen Jr.

Vanderbilt v Kentucky

One of the biggest commendations you can receive in the NBA is LeBron James praising your talent and potential. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of six-time champion Scottie Pippen, was part of the LA Lakers roster for this year's summer league. Suffice to say, he made an impression on King James.

Playing as a guard, Pippen Jr. has been hailed for being active on defense and having quick hands. Offensively, he is prone to turnovers but can pick a pass that very few people can see. The youngster is far from hitting his ceiling and could very well be a regular feature in the NBA in the coming years.

Jay Williams would rather have LeBron James over Kevin Durant

Durant guarding LeBron in the 2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

On ESPN's morning show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NBA player Jay Williams said that he would take LeBron James over Kevin Durant for the upcoming season. Williams spoke about how James' MVP caliber season is easily overlooked due to the LA Lakers' failures.

"I get it because he got injured this season towards the back end when they weren't making the playoffs and they're trying to make that push for the eigth seed. The numbers kind of speak for themselves, man. I mean the guy single-handedly kept them in contention," Williams said.

"Now when he was in his heyday, I think that would have been enough to get them into the playoffs. But let’s not act like LeBron James wasn’t in the damn MVP conversation. I know Kevin Durant what he has skill wise in basketball but I find myself kind of giving LeBron James the edge over KD," Williams concluded.

