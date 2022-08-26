LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James and Patrick Beverley publicly show support for Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson excited to see Beverley with the Lakers, and more | August 26, 2022 

The LA Lakers seem to be active in the trade market again with the acquisition of Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz.

It didn't take long for the veteran guard to express his excitement about joining the Lakeshow. He also seems to be looking at mending his relationship with new teammate Russell Westbrook, who he has had a rancid equation with over the last few years.

Beverley and LeBron James showed their support for Westbrook amid criticism he has endured on Twitter. James replied to a pro-Westbrook tweet, saying he can't wait to see him go off this season.

Meanwhile, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has approved the team's decision to trade for Patrick Beverley.

Here are the latest headlines circling the LA Lakers as of August 26, 2022.

LeBron James and Patrick Beverley publicly show support for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James in action during Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was in the headlines for showing support for teammate Russell Westbrook on Twitter. Westbrook has frequently been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, so James' comments have come as a surprise to many.

James agreed to a pro-Westbrook tweet, which read (via Cuffs The Legend):

"The Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man"

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man

James responded to that statement, saying:

"Can't wait for him to go off this season!!"

Patrick Beverley, the Lakers' marquee addition this offseason, also joined in, agreeing to 'King James' statement. Beverley and Westbrook's longstanding beef has led many to believe the latter will finally be moved this offseason.

However, LeBron and Beverley's latest comments hint otherwise, so it will be interesting to see what happens next in this saga.

Magic Johnson excited to see Patrick Beverley with the Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Franchise legend Magic Johnson is excited to learn of Patrick Beverley's trade to the LA Lakers. Johnson posted a hilarious tweet claiming he hated Beverley when he played against the Lakers, but he loves him now because he's on the same side.

Johnson also thinks this move could ultimately help the Lakers clinch a playoff berth, which they failed to achieve last campaign, despite having a star-studded squad. Beverley brings in loads of intensity and a much-needed 3-and-D presence for LA.

Patrick Beverley @patbev21 twitter.com/magicjohnson/s… Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs! I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs! It’s all Love It’s all Love💛💜 twitter.com/magicjohnson/s…

He was instrumental in helping the LA Clippers find their identity in his four years with the Lakers' crosstown rivals. He also played a crucial role in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves end their playoff drought last campaign.

NBA analyst questions whether LA Lakers can secure a deal with Pacers to move Russell Westbrook

Super Bowl XLI - On The Set of ESPN - February 1, 2007

NBA analyst Skip Bayless doubts the LA Lakers will get a deal done with the Indiana Pacers, centered around Russell Westbrook. Following the trade to acquire Patrick Beverley, it's widely speculated that the Lakers will look to move Westbrook to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

Bayless thinks the Pacers may not be interested in taking on Westbrook's expiring $47 million contract. He also questioned whether they would be interested in the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, which could be a part of the deal.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Laker Nation: Are you SURE Indiana wants to pay Russell Westbrick 47 MILLION DOLLARS for a season - even though the expiring deal then opens tons of cap space. But are you SURE the Pacers want 1st-round picks (for Hield/Turner) they can't use for five and seven years??? Laker Nation: Are you SURE Indiana wants to pay Russell Westbrick 47 MILLION DOLLARS for a season - even though the expiring deal then opens tons of cap space. But are you SURE the Pacers want 1st-round picks (for Hield/Turner) they can't use for five and seven years???

The Pacers are rebuilding right now, so getting rid of veterans like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield is a viable option. Turner will be a free agent next season, while Hield is under contract and is owed roughly $40 million over the next two years.

Trading them now could help them get some value in return. A trade with the Lakers could see them secure two first-round picks and Westbrook's expiring contract, which will help them clear cap space for next offseason.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar