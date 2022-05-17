LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James has no plans of retiring anytime soon, LA Lakers’ franchise player has named three superstars he might pick as a partner in a hypothetical 2-on-2 battle versus Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and more | 17th May 2022

LeBron James' career will continue for the foreseeable future as long as his body holds up and he remains mentally fresh to tackle more challenges. L.A.’s four-time MVP addressed the growing concerns from fans in his fun 'Q and A' on Twitter.

In a hypothetical two-on-two matchup facing Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, LeBron James would pick one of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, or Kyrie Irving as his partner.

The 18-time All-Star would be stoked to be part of such a titanic, albeit fantasy, battle.

Patrick Beverley, like many basketball fans, considered the LA Lakers’ 2020 championship as deserving of an asterisk.

On an episode of First Take, the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard questioned former NBA player and ESPN analyst JJ Redick’s casual acceptance of L.A.’s last title.

The NBA will continue to witness LeBron James’ greatness in the forseeable future

LeBron James will continue building on his legacy within the next few years. [Photo:Sporting News]

For the millions of basketball fans who dread the day LeBron James retires, they can all breathe a sigh of relief. At least for the next few years, the GOAT candidate will still be displaying his brilliance for the world to see.

Entering his 20th season next campaign, the four-time champ remains determined to keep playing as he still loves the competition and the camaraderie of the NBA. Just a few weeks ago, he tweeted how much it hurt to watch the playoffs in the comforts of his home.

LeBron James’ competitive fire hasn’t waned a bit, which is why he will continue to build on his legacy. Here's what the 37-year-old had to say about his immediate future in the NBA:

“The way I feel, I can go for a min to be honest. It’s really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I’m still psycho driven!"

That and, of course, the chance to achieve his ultimate goal of playing with his son, Bronny James:

“That’s the plan! God willing.”

Kobe, KD, or Kyrie as his tag team partner against arguably the greatest duo in NBA history

"King James" will go with one of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a fantasy match against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Fantasy matchups are guaranteed to pop out among basketball fans, particularly since the player answering such a topic is LeBron James.

When asked by an avid fan who would be his preferred tag team partner for the mother of all two-on-two battles, the LA Lakers superstar promptly replied:

“Kobe, KD, or Kyrie.”

LeBron James played with Kyrie Irving for several seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was highlighted by a stunning upset of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. He has repeatedly said that “Uncle Drew” is the most skilled player he’s ever played with, so it’s a no-brainer choice as a potential partner.

Kevin Durant is another scoring machine the likes of which the NBA has rarely seen. LeBron James played with KD as a member of the US Men’s Basketball team that took the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. James has also faced off against the Brooklyn Nets’ franchise player in the NBA Finals a couple of times.

Playing with Kobe Bryant against the iconic Chicago Bulls duo would have been earth-shattering. It’s unimaginable what peak “Black Mamba” and “His Airness” would do to each other in such a matchup.

Patrick Beverley disses the LA Lakers’ 2020 championship

Patrick Beverley made a controversial and surprising appearance on First Take to give his thoughts on a couple of subjects. Besides hammering Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, Beverley also took a shot at the LA Lakers’ 2020 championship.

JJ Redick explained how the Anthony Davis trade resulted in a championship, despite depleting LA’s draft capital, when Beverly quickly interrupted:

“Bubble Championship.”

A visibly irked Redick would counter that practically every championship had some sort of circumstances where an asterisk could be legitimately placed. Singling out the LA Lakers would be unfair and uncalled for. But Pat Beverley was adamant, stating:

"There were no fans. What about our fans, some of the best fans in the world? You think Milwaukee is walking into Boston in the bubble?"

LeBron James has previously and passionately defended the “Bubble Championship” calling it an even harder accomplishment than normal title seasons. Some of Beverley’s hot takes came completely from left field. Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick were repeatedly left shaking their heads.

Regardless of what Beverley feels about that title, it’s one that the LA Lakers are proud of and something that no one can take away from them.

