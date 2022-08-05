LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James has ‘productive’ talks with Rob Pelinka regarding extension, Draymond Green advises Austin Reaves to keep his nickname, and more | August 5th, 2022 

The LA Lakers and LeBron James have gotten off to a positive start regarding the player's extension talks. James is eligible to sign a two-year $97 million contract until June 30th, 2023. The two parties met on Day 1 of LeBron becoming eligible to sign the extension, with the latest reports suggesting there were 'productive' discussions.

Meanwhile, Warriors forward Draymond Green and former LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma have advised Austin Reaves against changing one of his nicknames to 'Hillbilly Kobe.'

LeBron James has ‘productive’ talks with Rob Pelinka regarding an extension per agent Rich Paul

One of the LA Lakers' most significant offseason businesses got underway on Thursday, August 4th, with LeBron James becoming extension eligible. The four-time NBA MVP is in the final year of his current deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign an extension by June 30th, 2023.

However, ESPN recently reported that LeBron's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, told them talks have been 'productive' between the player's camp and the Lakers. According to ESPN sources, head coach Darvin Ham, GM Rob Pelinka and Rich Paul were part of the meeting with LeBron at the Lakers' practice facility.

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue. LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue.

Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma advise Austin Reaves to keep the ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ nickname

LA Lakers young star Austin Reaves was in the limelight recently as he wanted to shed the nicknames given to him during his rookie season. Fans called him 'AR15' (the firearm) and 'Hillbilly Kobe,' referring to the late Lakers icon.

However, Draymond Green wasn't a fan of Reaves' decision. He believes the Lakers guard hasn't achieved enough in his career to shed nicknames given to him by fans. Green understands his reasoning behind dropping the 'AR15' name as it is ammunition used in multiple mass shootings.

However, Green and Kuzma, while talking on 'The Draymond Green Show,' advised the 24-year-old against dropping the 'Hillbilly Kobe' nickname.

Here's what Green said:

“I saw Austin Reaves who’s on the Lakers come out the other day that he’s trying to shed two nicknames. And it’s like, brother you have not done enough in your career to be trying to shed nicknames that people gave you. I was really blown away when he said that. Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them.”

Kuzma added:

“Personally, Hillbilly Kobe is lit. You have to embrace that one. Come on, bruh. That shit is fire. I’m making that my mantra."

Kyle Kuzma: "Hillbilly Kobe is lit... That sh*t is fire."



Draymond Green on Austin Reaves wanting to shed 'Hillbilly Kobe' and 'AR15' nicknames: "Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them!Kyle Kuzma: "Hillbilly Kobe is lit... That sh*t is fire."(via @Money23Green Draymond Green on Austin Reaves wanting to shed 'Hillbilly Kobe' and 'AR15' nicknames: "Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them!Kyle Kuzma: "Hillbilly Kobe is lit... That sh*t is fire."(via @Money23Green, @TheVolumeSports)https://t.co/qoNZ9mkHaE

Former LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma opens up on relationship with Kobe Bryant

Kyle Kuzma was among the young LA Lakers players lucky enough to be around Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Kobe retired when Kuzma debuted in the league, but the five-time NBA champion always shared his knowledge of the game with the young stars of LA.

Meanwhile, LeBron moved to the Lakers in Kuzma's sophomore year in the league. During a recent appearance on 'The Draymond Green Show,' Kuzma revealed that his relationship with Kobe was important to him during his initial years in the NBA. Here's what the 2020 NBA champion said:

“The ultimate professional,” said Kuzma while speaking of the late Lakers legend. “Take care of your body, play every single game. Like having someone like that early on in my career, I mean changed everything for me.

“I could say the same thing, about you know Bron coming in year two and seeing it from a player’s perspective. You know Kobe was here, but he was gone retired at this point, so it was just like, you know word of mouth, but Bron, I’m really seeing it too.

"Just having that relationship with Kobe, it was man, it was everything like I still have text messages like we just had never deleted them you know.

“Attention to detail that he had in basketball, he had in life, business, and relationships, and like that’s what I want for my life.”

(via draymondshow, thevolumesports/IG) Kyle Kuzma speaks on how his relationship with Kobe saved his career(via draymondshow, thevolumesports/IG) Kyle Kuzma speaks on how his relationship with Kobe saved his career 🐍(via draymondshow, thevolumesports/IG) https://t.co/Y6cexhZTBC

