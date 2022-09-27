LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James reveals making significant adjustments to his diet, Darvin Ham re-affirms Russell Westbrook’s determination to play high-level defense, and more | September 27, 2022

LeBron James is leaving no stone unturned as he leads the LA Lakers next season. He has changed his diet going into his 20th NBA season to better prepare for another 82-game grind.

Meanwhile, coach Darvin Ham has continued to preach Russell Westbrook’s willingness to be a defensive force next season for the LA Lakers. During the team’s media day, Ham reiterated Westbrook’s determination to play high-level defense.

The Lakers' other superstar, Anthony Davis, is eager to move past the last two seasons where he has been significantly limited by injuries. AD is planning to play all 82 games if possible and return to his dominant self.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers as of Sept. 27, 2022:

LeBron James reveals changing his diet to be more available and play better for the LA Lakers next season

LeBron James’ pursuit of greatness continues to be incredibly impressive as he enters the 20th season of his career. One of the four-time MVP’s most important goals next season is to be available in games, which is why he has made some changes to his preparation.

James said during the Lakers' media day:

“I’m fully healthy. I’ve reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body. … Today is day 1 of the marathon.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! "I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." -LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! "I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." - 👑 LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! 💪 https://t.co/rSzcJXmr0X

LeBron James has only played 45 and 56 games, respectively, over the last two seasons. He has also spent more time on the sidelines over the last four years compared to the previous 15 seasons of his NBA career.

Down the stretch, and just when the battle for the play-in spot was heating up last season, “King James” couldn’t even suit up. The LA Lakers’ failure to punch a ticket to the special tournament was due in large part to James’ unavailability.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

James previously tweeted that the pain of missing the playoffs is something he doesn’t want to go through again. To make that possible, he would have to be as healthy as possible for the LA Lakers. Making the right changes to his diet could be an overlooked part of his preparation when all is said and done.

Darvin Ham re-affirms Russell Westbrook’s plan to make a big impact on defense

Russell Westbrook has been hooked into Darvin Ham’s strategy to make the former MVP a “pit bull” on defense. Ham and LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka were reportedly imploring Westbrook to make his impact on the gritty side of the ball.

During the LA Lakers’ media day, it appears the former OKC Thunder superstar has fully committed himself to the job. Ham said:

“He’s been awesome. Everything I’ve asked of him, he’s done. … Everything is about being selfless, being team-oriented, having a defensive mindset.

“I’m holding him to that. Words that came out of his own mouth, that he’s gonna be at a very high level defensively along with the rest of our roster.”

The Lakers' bench tactician added:

“That communication and trust that we’ve developed throughout the summer, we expect that to carry on once camp starts and throughout the season.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#LakersMediaDay "[Westbrook's] been awesome." - Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka talk about the communication and trust the front office has developed with Russell Westbrook during the offseason. "[Westbrook's] been awesome." - Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka talk about the communication and trust the front office has developed with Russell Westbrook during the offseason. #LakersMediaDay https://t.co/HtPz5DZXMy

Anthony Davis is expected to become the hub of the offense and LeBron James looks set to handle primary playmaking duties. As a result, Westbrook’s most immediate impact could be on defense.

The LA Lakers have a looming defensive ace up their sleeve behind the Westbrook and Patrick Beverley partnership.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-da… Darvin Ham believes defense is the key to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley being able to play together. Darvin Ham believes defense is the key to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley being able to play together.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-da… https://t.co/orEVayXgCJ

When the LA Lakers won the championship in 2020, they were buoyed by a stout defense and the offensive brilliance of AD and James. That could very well be the same formula Ham has in mind to enable the Lakers to compete in a packed Western Conference next season.

Anthony Davis wants to stay out of street clothes as much as possible

Over the last two years, Anthony Davis has received a ton of flak for coming into a season out of shape and for his inability to stay healthy.

Next season, “The Brow” is looking to play all 82 games if he can have his way and be dominant throughout the whole season:

“My personal goal is to be on the floor for every game and get back to the dominant and elite basketball player that I know I am capable of doing.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

- Play all 82 games (if possible)

- Be an elite & dominant basketball player @AntDavis23 ' 2022-23 goals:- Play all 82 games (if possible)- Be an elite & dominant basketball player .@AntDavis23' 2022-23 goals:- Play all 82 games (if possible)- Be an elite & dominant basketball player https://t.co/91i1DSQBM4

The LA Lakers badly need Davis to be on the floor, specifically because Darvin Ham has vowed to run the offense through him. Even with LeBron James’ presence, the Lakers could be headed towards another humiliating season if AD struggles to stay healthy again.

Davis has played only 36 and 40 games over the last two seasons. The last time he was healthy, the NBA had no answer for his partnership with "King James." It was the biggest reason why the LA Lakers won the 2020 championship.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation. Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation.

Anthony Davis has heard the noise and has vowed to show the NBA that he’s as good as he has ever been.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far