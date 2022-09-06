LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James sued for movie property infringement, Byron Scott knew “King James” was gonna leave Cavs in 2010, and more | September 6, 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and rappers Drake and Future are facing legal action for producing the movie “Black Ice.” They have been sued for $10 million for infringing on former NBA Players Association head Billy Hunter's right to produce the movie.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future reportedly named in $10 million lawsuit

LeBron James’ offseason just got a lot more interesting and riveting. The LA Lakers superstar has reportedly been included in a $10 million lawsuit regarding the production of the movie “Black Ice.”

The New York Post’s Carl Campanile and Priscilla DeGregory reported the news. The report read:

“Hoops star LeBron James and rappers Drake and Future are accused in a new $10 million lawsuit of stealing the ‘intellectual property rights to a film — ‘Black Ice.’"

The movie is about the old, segregated hockey league for black players in Canada.

The NY Post report added:

“Billy Hunter, former longtime head of the NBA Players Association and ex-federal prosecutor, is seeking a share of profits from the documentary. As well as $10 million in damages, in an explosive complaint filed in Manhattan state Supreme Court. ...

"He holds the exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League that existed from 1895 to the 1930s.”

Hunter accused James and others of dealing with George and Darril Frosty, the authors of the book, to produce the film. The former NBAPA head reportedly had the intellectual rights to the movie production of the book.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach knew LeBron James was taking his talents to South Beach from Chris Paul

Former LA Lakers star Byron Scott was hired as the Cleveland Cavaliers coach during LeBron James’ free agency in 2010. Cleveland waited with bated breath to find out about the decision.

On his podcast, Scott revealed what he knew before the infamous decision happened.

"I go to my office and I call Chris Paul and I said 'CP this is coach.'... 'I need to know from you is LeBron leaving or staying.' Paul replied that he would call him back and when he did, it wasn't good news.

"I sit in the office for about three minutes, (the) phone rings, I answered 'CP what's happening?' To which Paul replied 'He's gone, coach.'"

James’ career-altering move to South Beach to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh shook the NBA. The balance of power significantly shifted toward East as three of the most fearsome scorers became teammates.

After seven seasons without a title with the Cavaliers, James finally won his first in his second year with the Miami Heat. He left the Heat after four straight finals appearances to deliver Cleveland a title in 2016.

Skip Bayless’ criticisms of LeBron James are meant and not simply to make hot takes, according to Stephen A. Smith

The undisputed king of LeBron James' critics has got to be Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports analyst has been relentlessly dogging the LA Lakers superstar for years. Many consider Bayless’ criticisms as a way to just stay relevant.

Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless’ former colleague, broke that notion on the “I am an Athlete” podcast. Here’s what the ESPN analyst had to say about Bayless’ hounding of James:

“Of course, I think no one is more critical of LeBron James than Skip Bayless. What I will tell you is that he ain't playing. He means it. ... His measuring stick is MJ.”

Much of the criticism that Bayless has hurled at LeBron James has been in comparison to Jordan. Bayless has openly admitted to being a Jordan fanatic and usually finds the Lakers star below Jordan's level.

In one of his podcasts, Bayless admitted that the Lakers forward is a topic that never fails to make hits. He also added that the 18x All-Star creates his own drama, which leaves analysts with no choice but to talk about him.

