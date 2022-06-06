LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James teases podcast appearance, Jayson Tatum pays yet another tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, and more | June 6th, 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to be in the limelight, despite entering the offseason earlier than expected. The four-time NBA MVP has been active on social media during his time off, posting vacation pics and voicing his opinion regarding the NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum continued to inspire himself during his maiden NBA Finals appearance with tributes to his idol, the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. After sporting a purple armband with #24 (Bryant's jersey number) written on it, he was spotted recreating the former MVP's look during a practice session.

Here are the latest news updates about the LA Lakers as on 6 June, 2022:

Is LA Lakers star LeBron James set to make a podcast appearance?

LeBron James on the sidelines during LA Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron James sent fans into a frenzy Sunday evening through his latest tweet. James wrote:

"Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own"

It is worth noting that several NBA stars have created podcasts or made regular appearances on shows hosted by their colleagues. But that isn't the case with the four-time MVP.

James appeared on the 'Road Trippin' podcast hosted by former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, alongside Allie Clifton in December 2020. That was probably one of his last full-length appearances.

Fans wondered whose podcast James may be keen to make an appearance on. He recently appreciated former player JJ Redick, who runs one of the most viewed podcasts, 'The Old Man & The Three.' That could be a possible show James must be thinking of appearing on.

The Lakers superstar wrote about Reddick on Twitter:

"Love hearing JJ Redick on the game! Smart, insightful dude. And low key/high key funny!"

James did mention creating his own podcast in his tweet. Considering how the newly announced billionaire operates off the court, it wouldn't be surprising to see him start another venture.

Jayson Tatum recreates Kobe Bryant's look during practice session

Jayson Tatum warms up ahead of 2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

Jayson Tatum paid another tribute to the late great LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The Boston Celtics star recreated his idol's look when the five-time NBA champion did a pre-draft workout with the Celtics.

Tatum previously sported an armband during Game 7 of the Conference Finals against the Miami Heat in homage to Bryant. He notably produced a game-winning 26-point double-double to lead his team to the NBA Finals.

Tatum donned a white Celtics workout tee and high-waisted shorts ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he couldn't help his team win the match as the Celtics lost 107-88, failing to go 2-0 up in the series.

LeBron James shows casuals no mercy on Twitter

LeBron James in action during LA Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Twitter is the place to be during a marquee game. That was the case during the Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 contest.

LA Lakers talisman LeBron James was among the active viewers. He did not tweet about the game but had some words for casuals who tried to display their knowledge in full swing.

Here's what LBJ wrote:

"It's so funny to me how many basketball experts there are on this app. Everybody Dr. James Naismith! It's fascinating."

NBA Twitter was flooded after Game 2 as fans relentlessly trolled the Celtics, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The C's squandered the opportunity to go 2-0 up following a dismal second-half performance, while Green got called out for escaping a possible ejection.

Meanwhile, Thompson endured a rough shooting night as he made only four of 19 shots and got mocked heavily.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson -- the Warriors' #2 and #3 scorers -- now a combined 12-of-36 shooting 6.5 quarters into this series. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson -- the Warriors' #2 and #3 scorers -- now a combined 12-of-36 shooting 6.5 quarters into this series.

