LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James wants to play for the Golden State Warriors, NBA analyst believes 'The King' is trying to stay relevant and more | June 8th, 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sent the NBA world into a frenzy with his comments about playing for the Golden State Warriors. It's not the first time James has shown his admiration for his rivals. He revealed in April that Steph Curry was the player he wanted to play with.

Meanwhile, an NBA analyst believes that LeBron is just saying these things to stay relevant. With the Warriors battling the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the comments bring James back to the spotlight. "The King" has been on vacation since mid-April when the Lakers failed to qualify for the playoffs.

LeBron James wants to get in a pissing match with Draymond Green

LeBron James teased about the possibility of joining the Golden State Warriors. In the trailer for an upcoming episode of "The Shop," Maverick Carter asked James which team left in the postseason he wants to play for. "The King" chose his longtime rivals.

"It'll be Golden State. I would love getting into a pissing match with Draymond (Green)," James said. "I love when someone cusses me out."

It's not the first time the Lakers superstar has linked himself with the Warriors this season. In an April episode of "The Shop," James chose Steph Curry as the player he wanted to play with. It should be noted that LeBron has a year left in his contract and could enter free agency next summer.

NBA analyst believes LA Lakers superstar is trying to stay relevant

LeBron James' comments about joining the Warriors got the entire basketball world buzzing. James signing for the possible defending champions in the summer of 2023 would make headlines. However, Keyshawn Johnson of ESPN believes LeBron said these things to stay relevant.

"Superstars in certain situations gotta stay relevant," Johnson said. "Even though LeBron James is one of the biggest superstars in the world, you still wanna keep your name out there, you still wanna be out there. It's perfect time, although he's doing shop, where he's part of his production company. He's executively produced it, the whole deal."

The next episode of "The Shop" is expected to premiere on June 10th on Uninterrupted's YouTube channel. Guests for the episode are Fat Joe, Amy Schumer and Don Lemon. They will be joined by hosts LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera.

Anthony Davis excited about playing for Darvin Ham

The LA Lakers have a new head coach for next season. Darvin Ham is set to take over the franchise, and Anthony Davis is very excited about playing for him. In a recent stream on his Twitch account, Davis expressed is enthusiasm while playing Grand Theft Auto.

"I'm excited about Darvin, about Coach Ham," Davis said. "I'm excited about Coach Ham, I think he's going to help us out. What he brings, his mindset, we're going to see."

Ham held his introductory news conference on Monday, and he talked about several players for the Lakers. He called Davis "the key" to the team's potential, saying that he wants him to be consistent next season. He also wants him to stay healthy all season long.

