LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James wasn’t very comfortable in Miami, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are still available if two unprotected future first-round picks are included, and more | 1st October 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James spent his most successful years in the NBA playing for the Miami Heat. Despite that, he was still not as comfortable in South Beach as most believed.

If the Lakers change their minds about holding on to their two future first-round picks, the Indiana Pacers could be a willing partner. Indiana will reportedly only trade Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to LA if two unprotected first-round picks are included.

With the positivity around the LA Lakers’ training camp, the team is reportedly taking it easy in trade talks. General manager Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham will give the current roster all the chances to succeed.

LeBron James’ comfort zone while playing for the Miami Heat wasn’t what it was thought to be

LeBron James had his most success in the NBA while playing for the Miami Heat. [photo: Sky Sports]

LeBron James went to four straight NBA Finals and won two championships with the Miami Heat. It’s where he won his first title and had the most success in his career. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst had an interesting comment that should surprise most basketball fans:

“I think he’s making a decision, which by the way, he has every right to, he’s making a decision like this is where I want to be at the end of my career.

“He was never totally comfortable in Miami. As soon as the season ended, he was out of there, back to Akron. Maybe even if he played in L.A. at that time of his life, that would have been the way he was. He was never comfortable there. He’s comfortable in L.A. His roots are in.”

Rumored, two unprotected first-round picks the LA Lakers could get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to the LA Lakers rumors are still alive. [photo: YouTube]

The Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the LA Lakers saga is still going. Weeks after Indiana reportedly wanted Turner in the lineup when the season starts, rumors have surfaced that a trade could still happen. On his podcast, Zach Lowe shared intel on the long-rumored trade:

“The one I’ve said I would sleep over if I were a Buss or Mr. Pelinka is trading both picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner,” Lowe said. “My best intel right now is if the Lakers called Indiana right now and said ‘Both picks unprotected,’ the Pacers would do that deal, would probably do that deal.”

During the team’s media day, LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stated that the Lakers are willing to include those two coveted picks. However, they are careful about moving them. Pelinka said they only have “one shot” towards getting the best value out of that trade.

Before Pelinka made that statement, reports came out that those two future first-round picks were reserved for only two players. The LA Lakers were supposedly interested in including that draft capital for Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell.

Both players are firmly entrenched with the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The LA Lakers are reportedly done making trades for now

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are on a wait-and-see approach as training camp heats up. Instead of looking for a trade that doesn’t make sense right now, they’re letting the current roster prove its worth.

On his podcast, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe, in a conversation with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, said :

“Right now, Mr. Beck, as far as I know, they’ve got nothing. There’s no trade happening. There doesn’t seem to be any trade discussions that are deep in the works. The Bogdanovic ship sailed for now. They could re-engage the Jazz. They could re-engage the Spurs.

"I’ve deemed any packages from those teams as insufficient for me to give up any major draft equity. It doesn’t bump up my odds enough.”

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said on record that the team will continuously evaluate the roster but seemed content with it. During the Lakers’ media day, coach Darvin Ham was upbeat about the roster.

