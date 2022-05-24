LA Lakers News Roundup: Magic Johnson placing his confidence in Russell Westbrook, Terry Stotts expected to be a misfit in Laker land, and more | May 24th, 2022

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson maintains his point that if his former team can find the right coach, Russell Westbrook could significantly play better next season. Johnson, though, admits moving the former MVP would be very difficult to do, so using him well is the Lakers’ best option.

GM Rob Pelinka’s thorough search for the LA Lakers' new coach requires a candidate who has the presence and the authority to handle the locker room. Terry Stotts, despite his brilliance as an offensive coach, might not fall short of managing the personalities of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has produced so many heroes already. One such man is former LA Lakers player Stanislav “Slava” Medvedenko is looking to auction off his championship rings to help his country Ukraine in the war.

Magic Johnson holds on to hope that the LA Lakers will figure out Russell Westbrook’s fit with the team

Magic Johnson maintains that the LA Lakers have no choice but to incorporate the former MVP into their schemes better than last year. [Photo: Sportcasting]

By now, it’s already well-chronicled that the LA Lakers have been desperately asking their coaching candidates about their plans for Russell Westbrook. Mr. Triple-Double was a glaring misfit in the team’s schemes, particularly on offense, when Frank Vogel called the shots from the sidelines.

Magic Johnson, who’s a close confidante of team owner Jeanie Buss, maintains hope that getting the right coach will make Russell Westbrook more impactful. LA will be handcuffed to “Brodie” unless they are willing to offer a future first-round pick to trade the former MVP.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge detailed in a report the iconic point guard’s thoughts on the search for a new head coach and Russell Westbrook’s fit:

“Well, it can only work, if you’ve got the coach – the right coach. To me, it still comes down to who’s the coach?... Whatever happened, how can you make it better with Russell? How can you make it more comfortable? So they’ve got to figure things out. …Cause if he’s going to be there, it’s got to be better.”

David Aldridge asked about the Lakers' coaching search and Russell Westbrook's future.

How the new head coach can make the Russell Westbrook experiment work could mean playing deep into the postseason or another epic failure for the Lakers.

The LA Lakers will need Terry Stotts to be a better locker room manager if he’s to become the team’s new head coach

Terry Stotts man-management skills will be severley put to the test if he's hired by the LA Lakers. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

Reports have surfaced in the last few weeks that former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is one of the leading candidates to coach LA next season. Stotts is known for his superb playcalling, particularly on offense, something the Lakers have lacked this season.

For Stotts to succeed, though, he will need to be far better than what he’s accustomed to dealing with in the locker room. The Lakers' main core also has three of the most outspoken, strong-willed and outspoken players in the NBA. Dealing with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will easily be his most challenging tasks as a motivator and pacifier.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report carefully noted this:

“Some sources wondered if Stotts would struggle, like Vogel, to command the locker room's respect, although he worked well with Lillard for a long stretch.”



Eric Pincus asked around on the three Lakers' coaching finalists.

Having to face Damian Lillard all those years will not prepare him for what’s coming out of Hollywood. Portland’s market isn't as robust as the one in Los Angeles. The relentless media scrutiny could also be a factor in how he potentially deals with the LA Lakers superstars.

Slava Medvedenko to auction his championship rings to raise funds for Ukraine’s war against Russia

Former LA Lakers backup big man Stanislav Medvedenko is doing everything he can to help his country Ukraine in the war against Russia. [Photo: Marca]

One of the most beloved Lakers in the early 2000s is doing everything he can to help his motherland fight off the Russian invasion. Stanislav “Slava” Medvedenko, who won two championships playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, is hoping to raise much-needed funds for Ukraine’s war effort.

The Athletic’s Bill Oram wrote a masterpiece on Medvedenko’s plight in war-torn Ukraine:

“Medvedenko is doing everything he can to support the Ukrainian army, which for a former NBA star has included auctioning off virtually all memorabilia from his playing days. He said he has already sold T-shirts, jerseys and sneakers. Next up: His championship rings, a process for which he has sought assistance from the Lakers.”

Slava Medvedenko won a pair of NBA titles backing up Shaquille O'Neal. Now, the former Laker is inviting Shaq to Kyiv to support the Ukrainian war effort, which has found Medvedenko armed and patrolling his neighborhood for saboteurs.

Per Oram, the LA Lakers have expressed their desire to help their former player’s noble cause:

“The organization has offered to help however it can, including preparing a shipment of sports gear to send to Ukraine. In an email, Lakers executive Linda Rambis told Medvedenko that if he sold his rings, the team would replace them.”

Medvedenko never received formal military training, but he’s already taken up arms against the invaders. Hopefully, the NBA community can do more to help this honorable and dedicated man save his country.

