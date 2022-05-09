LA Lakers News Roundup: Mark Jackson joins the list of candidates for the head coach position, Kent Bazemore comes to LeBron James' defense and more | 8th May 2022

The LA Lakers are neck deep in the process of rebuilding the team. With over eight coaches contacted and interviewed for the head coaching position, the Lakers are in search of the right replacement for Frank Vogel.

Having recorded a terrible run in the 2021-22 season, the Lakers are keen to put up a great campaign next year. With the likelihood they will retain their big three, they will run it back in the 2022-23 season.

While it's too early to dictate their floor, going by their poor 2021-22 campaign, Lakers Nation will expect nothing less than a playoff appearance.

Being a spectator for the playoffs must be heart wrenching for the franchise and its large and proud fanbase. Below is a roundup of of the recent events surrounding the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers interviewed Mark Jackson for the head coach position

Amongst the numerous people considered for the LA Lakers head coach role is former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

According to Shams Charania, the 1997 assist leader was interviewed by the Lakers. He is also reportedly being heavily considered by the Sacramento Kings, having been shortlisted as a finalist for the head coach position.

The Athletic reported that the Lakers have held preliminary interviews for quite a handful of coaching options. These candidates include Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

Kent Bazemore defends LeBron James, says he's not to blame for their poor run

Earlier in the week, LeBron James was pointed out as being partly to blame for the Lakers' terrible campaign. His role in bringing Russell Westbrook to the team was called into question, but teammate Kent Bazemore has come to his defense.

The 32-year-old small forward was questioned about it on TMZ and he swooped in to defend the four-time champion. Bazemore stated that James is changing the world:

"Dude was third in the league in scoring. I mean, what else do you want him to do? He put his body through a lot this year to be there for us. The dude has done a lot. I mean he’s chasing Kareem. He’s done a lot for the game. He’s given a platform to a lot of people.

"He’s changing the world. So for him, it’s bigger than hoops. For us, it’s bigger than hoops. We aren’t just basketball players at the end of the day. So we get up, we work hard, we try to do the best we can, and that’s all we can do."

LeBron James celebrates his wife and mother on Mother's Day

Across the world, mothers are being celebrated for their role in birthing and molding the lives of their children and, by extension, society.

James was not left out of the celebration as he sent a celebratory message to his mother, Gloria James, and wife, Savanah.

LeBron James took to his official Instagram page to wish them both a happy Mother's Day. He stated that without them, he is 'absolutely nothing.'

