LA Lakers News Roundup: NBA insider believes LeBron James is done winning titles, Scotty Pippen Jr. gets motivated to work harder after seeing King James in the gym, and more - August 24th, 2022

The LA Lakers aren't expected to win a lot of games despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. They are reportedly trying to part ways with Westbrook, but no team has accepted their offer.

Additionally, several unproven players must step up to prevent another mediocre season from the Purple and Gold. Recent rumors suggest they are interested in Donovan Mitchell, but they are unlikely to acquire him.

Let's look at the news stories around the Lakers in the last 24 hours.

LeBron James remembers Kobe Bryant on his 44th birthday

Miami Heat's LeBron James of the Eastern Conference talks with LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant of the Western Conference during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were great friends on and off the court. They used to chat during games and took pride in guarding each other. They were the league's two best players for years and the healthy competition motivated them to improve. Bryant congratulated James when he surpassed him on the all-time scoring leaderboard. A few days later, James spoke at Bryant's memorial service.

LeBron James remembered the late great Kobe Bryant on his 44th birthday by sharing a clip from the upcoming LA Lakers docuseries. He captioned it:

"It’s a different feeling wearing that purple and gold!!! #LakeShow #LakersDoc #HappyBdayMamaba (@hulu)"

Son of Chicago Bulls legend works harder after watching LeBron James in the gym

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Right) and Shareef O'Neal with the LA Lakers

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., signed a two-way deal with the LA Lakers this summer. He joined the team in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League and dropped 11.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in five outings.

Pippen Jr. may see some playing time with the Lakers if he is called up from their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

On the "Lakeshow" podcast, Scotty Pippen Jr. described how watching James' work ethic motivates him. He said:

"I think it’s even a crazier feeling to see him every day in the gym, seeing him working. I've seen him since I was a little kid. I used to be around his kids when I was young, so being around my friend’s dad is still kind of a weird feeling to me.

"His work ethic. I think it’s Year 19 or something like that, so just seeing him in the morning, grinding and working, it says a lot about him. It says a lot about why he’s great at what he does, and it motivates me to go out there and work harder too."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-sc… Scotty Pippen Jr. talked about the motivation he's taken from seeing LeBron James working out hard at the practice facility every day. Scotty Pippen Jr. talked about the motivation he's taken from seeing LeBron James working out hard at the practice facility every day.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-sc… https://t.co/z1hHLiwfxS

Former LA Lakers insider believes LeBron James will not win another title

LeBron James of the LA Lakers on the bench

LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension last week, and many believe it is a farewell package for him. The Lakers missed the play-in tournament last season, and we may not see a major improvement this year. They will likely be competing to make the playoffs.

On "The Odd Couple," NBA.com's Mark Medina, NBA.com said that James' extension reminds him of Kobe Bryant's last two years with the Lakers. He said:

"I always subscribe to that old adage that you never bet against LeBron James, but I think in this case, because he is entering his 20th season and because the Lakers have so many roster holes to address, I don’t think LeBron is gonna sniff another championship.

"I think, for better or for worse, there’s gonna be some parallels to LeBron’s latest extension to what Kobe Bryant had with his last deal, which felt like it was a farewell tour more than anything else."

Sports Worldwide @Sportsworld0412 #NBA #Basketball “I don’t think LeBron is gonna sniff another championship” - NBA Insider calls LeBron James’ extension as nothing more than a farewell tour the way the LA Lakers honored Kobe Bryant dlvr.it/SX4RtP “I don’t think LeBron is gonna sniff another championship” - NBA Insider calls LeBron James’ extension as nothing more than a farewell tour the way the LA Lakers honored Kobe Bryant dlvr.it/SX4RtP #NBA #Basketball

