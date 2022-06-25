LA Lakers News Roundup: Pacers rookie challenges LeBron James, Russell Westbrook claps back at Skip Bayless, and more | 25 June, 2022

Bennedict Mathurin has sent shockwaves with his comments about LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Indiana Pacers rookie just laid down the gauntlet on the G.O.A.T. candidate to show his greatness.

Meanwhile, LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is back where he started before the season ended for the Hollywood squad. He’s standing up to the “Westbrick” name-calling with a lash-back at Skip Bayless.

In other news, Kendrick Perkins revealed just how concerned he was about facing LeBron James in the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals. “Big Perk’s” top-seeded Boston Celtics needed everything they had to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are the latest news updates regarding the LA Lakers:

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin believes he is better than LA Lakers superstar LeBron James

Bennedict Mathurin hasn't played a single NBA game and he thinks he is better than four-time MVP LeBron James. [Photo: King James Gospel]

Most rookies come into the NBA praising the current crop of players, hoping to live up to lofty expectations set on them. Bennedict Mathurin, though, is not just any soon-to-be first-year campaigner in the pro league.

The former Arizona Wildcat sophomore recently said in an interview with Ben Golliver of the Washington Post:

“A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

Those are brave words for a player who averaged 14.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1 SPG during his college career. Mathurin’s biggest personal achievement in college was being named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year.

LeBron James, on the other hand, has been playing in the NBA for about as long as Mathurin has been alive. “King James” has built a brilliant resume that is nearly untouchable. Some would undoubtedly say that putting him in the same basketball sentence as Mathurin is nothing short of blasphemy.

Mathurin is showing levels of toughness and confidence that are rare for a rookie. He’s also putting undue pressure on his back with his dare. The Indiana Pacers versus LA Lakers game suddenly looks like a date fans will be circling on their calendars.

Russell Westbrook hits back at critic Skip Bayless for "Westbrick" tag

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (right) didn't appreciate Skip Bayless using the "Westbrick" tag on him. [Photo: The SportsRush]

Russell Westbrook vowed last season to go after those who will “demean” his name again by calling him Westbrick. The four-time MVP has kept his word by going after known critic Skip Bayless.

Immediately after the LA Lakers drafted Michigan State University star Max Christie, Bayless took another shot at Westbrook:

“Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He’ll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick.”

Several hours after the Fox Sports analyst’s post, Westbrook clapped back:

“Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Since 2012, the veteran sports show host has consistently tossed the name Westbrick around. It went viral last season as Westbrook dropped numerous horrible displays in his first campaign with the LA Lakers.

The "Westbrick" trend got so bad that even LA’s own crowd started chanting it every time the 33-year-old played badly. The LA Lakers' starting point guard never came directly after Bayless last season, but that has all changed now.

"The Undisputed" co-host isn’t likely to back down either. Bayless has had testy encounters with Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant previously, so this isn’t new territory for him. It’s almost a guarantee he’ll say it to Westbrook’s face if the LA Lakers star continues his horrible play.

Kendrick Perkins didn’t want to face LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Kendrick Perkins (right) didn't want to have anything to do with LeBron James in the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals. [Photo: Cavs Nation]

Kendrick Perkins just admitted on live TV what many players may often think about before a crucial and pressure-packed NBA game. In an episode of "The Old Man and the Three," Perkins revealed to JJ Redick something quite shocking:

“We played the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008 and it was a Game 7 right. We had just lost Game 6 and I ain't gonna lie man, I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James.”

“Big Perk” added:

“This was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice. I was like 'let us get breaking news that LeBron has tore his ACL or something.'”

Many of James’ most vocal critics have pointed out that no one was afraid of facing the four-time MVP even in the postseason. JJ Redick has previously mentioned that that wasn’t the case and Perkins has now confirmed that notion.

Fortunately, LeBron James didn’t tear an ACL before or during the game. “King James” dropped 45 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals in Game 7. However, despite his herculean efforts, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in a closely-fought game.

