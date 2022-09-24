LA Lakers News Roundup: Paul Pierce believes LA Lakers are not championship contenders, NBA analyst blames Jeanie Buss for acquiring Russell Westbrook, and more | September 23, 2022

The LA Lakers aren't considered championship favorites entering the new season. There is a lack of optimism circling the Lakers' chances at finishing as a top-six team in the West.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce also weighed in on the Lakers' chances. He believes they aren't legitimate contenders, especially with superstar LeBron James getting older.

Meanwhile, analyst Skip Bayless blamed Jeanie Buss for acquiring Russell Westbrook. The move didn't work out well for the team. Westbrook's awkward fit with James led to the Lakers' struggles last campaign. It also impacted the Lakers off the court as they don't have the flexibility to add impact players to improve their roster.

Here's the latest buzz circling the LA Lakers as of Sept. 23, 2022.

Paul Pierce believes LA Lakers are not championship contenders

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce doesn't believe the LA Lakers are championship contenders. Pierce said LeBron James' age and Anthony Davis' inability to stay healthy hampers their chances of contending.

James will be 38 later this year. Meanwhile, Davis has played only 76 regular-season games over the past two campaigns. That's far too low for a franchise player. The Lakers don't have impact role players either, leading to the team being heavily reliant on James and Davis to win at a high level.

Here's what Pierce said on the "KG Certified" podcast:

“I’m not seeing the Lakers as a legit contender. For one, LeBron is a year older. Yeah, he averaged 30, but how much longer can he do that? And now you’re gonna put that pressure on him at the age of 37, 38 to go out there and help carry AD.

“AD, he can’t stay healthy. But then who [are] the other moving pieces? Who [are] your role players?”

NBA analyst blames Jeanie Buss for acquiring Russell Westbrook

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook hampered the LA Lakers' playoff chances last campaign. It is widely believed that LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed the Lakers brass to make a deal. James was heavily criticized for the move.

However, analyst Skip Bayless took shots at Lakers owner Jeanie Buss for agreeing to make the trade. Here's what Bayless said on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:"

"What this boils down to is Jeanie Buss’ resentment over the fact that she gave in to LeBron & AD. Who pushed hard for her to get Westbrook."

Chauncey Billups spoke about Pistons’ game plan to defeat LA Lakers in 2004 finals

The Detroit Pistons recorded one of the most surprising wins in the 2004 NBA Finals against the star-studded LA Lakers. The Lakers had Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Karl Malone.

Many believe the Pistons lacked talent. However, former Detroit star and current Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups believes that wasn't the case. He also spoke about the Pistons' tactics to prevent the Lakers from winning. Here's what he said on the "All the Smoke" podcast:

"We trapped Kobe. Kobe was really frustrated with us trapping him. We played Shaq man to man. Shaq getting 35 and 18, but we keeping him on the floor cause we going at him. Our game plan was really good. We played to their psyche.

"They didn't really let GP or Karl Malone. They didn't throw them the ball. They didn't let them do nothing. You know how the triangle was. We had to worry about Kobe, worry about Shaq. Everybody else, we just stay close. They didn't have no freedom. We just had too many weapons."

