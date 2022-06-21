LA Lakers News Roundup: Purple and Gold could pursue Kyrie Irving, Charlotte Hornets keeping tabs on Westbrook, and more | June 21st, 2022

A Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reunion could be in the offing if the LA Lakers can pry the point guard out of Brooklyn. Contract negotiations between the Brooklyn Nets and Irving have reportedly stalled. This leaves the possibility of the former Duke standout leaving New York for Hollywood.

Russell Westbrook remains a rumored target for the Charlotte Hornets, per reports. Westbrook’s expiring contract would be a significant reason why the Hornets could trade for the Lakers’ embattled point guard.

Two years after winning the NBA championship, former LA Lakers players Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso still want to parade their efforts. The pandemic in 2020 forced the Lakers to forego a public celebration with fans in the same way the Golden State Warriors celebrated theirs.

Here are the latest news updates regarding the LA Lakers:

The LA Lakers could pursue Kyrie Irving

Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have reached an impasse in their contract talks. If the situation continues, the LA Lakers could bring Irving to Hollywood for a reunion with LeBron James.

Charania gave more details of the headline-grabbing news in this report:

“The Lakers, Knicks and Clippers are expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere, multiple sources tell The Athletic.”

He added:

“For the Lakers, the likely path to acquire Irving — and reunite him with LeBron James — would be Irving opting in to facilitate a trade, because the Lakers cannot realistically clear cap space to sign him themselves, and a sign-and-trade would trigger the hard cap, thus making acquiring Irving significantly more difficult.”

Charania's report went on to say:

“If Irving would opt-in, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would have to satisfy the collective bargaining agreement’s salary-matching rules, meaning if Irving’s $36.6 million was the only incoming salary, the Lakers could send anywhere from $29.3 million to $45.8 million to the Nets and/or a third team in a legal transaction.”

Rob Pelinka would have to work his magic, but if it can be done, the LA Lakers could be part of another blockbuster trade.

Russell Westbrook remains on the Charlotte Hornets’ radar

The Charlotte Hornets were initially one of the teams that looked at Russell Westbrook immediately after the LA Lakers’ season ended. After several weeks of nothing, the rumors are surfacing once more.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer gave an analysis of how a trade can go down between the two teams:

“The Russell Westbrook interest that Marc Stein reported months back is real.”

O'Connor added:

“Though Westbrook makes little sense as a player next to [LaMelo] Ball, he does have an expiring contract and the Hornets could be dropping the bag for restricted free agent Miles Bridges, plus LaMelo Ball’s extension is around the corner.”

He further explained the Hornets' mindset and why they could push for a Westbrook trade:

“It’s a good time to move some other long-term salary (e.g., Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier) for an expiring deal in Russ. They could also explore moving up from 13 and 15 into the top 10.”

O'Connor continued:

“No matter what, the Hornets should prioritize finding a big scoring wing who can complement LaMelo. Bridges is good. With him or not, the Hornets need someone.”

Terry Rozier still has three years remaining on his contract while Gordon Hayward’s will run until the 2023-24 season. Both are key contributors to the Hornets and could provide LeBron James with a better supporting cast in LA.

Former LA Lakers players Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso weren’t too happy watching the Golden State Warriors celebrate

Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma didn't have a chance to enjoy what the Golden State Warriors had. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Golden State Warriors lit up San Francisco with a wild celebration to cap off another NBA championship at the expense of the Boston Celtics. Golden State’s star-studded lineup had a blast sharing their success with a pumped-up home crowd.

While the Warriors were cavorting with fans, former LA Lakers teammates Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma couldn’t stomach what they were watching. The Lakers’ 2020 NBA title didn’t end up with the same public celebration due to the strict COVID-19 rules.

Caruso, now with the Chicago Bulls, spoke his mind on Twitter:

“I’m sick watching this chip parade tbh”

Kuzma wholeheartedly echoed Caruso’s sentiments, tweeting:

“We didn’t even have one wth!!!!!”

LeBron James previously voiced his opinion by suggesting they celebrate their championship with the Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams. However, it seems like the boat has passed since no drastic action was taken to hold a public party for the LA Lakers’ 2020 title.

