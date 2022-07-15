LA Lakers News Roundup: Rob Pelinka believes 8x All-Star will make a strong comeback, Robert Horry high on Kevin Durant for LeBron James trade swap, and more | July 15th, 2022

All eyes have been on the LA Lakers this offseason following one of their most disappointing seasons in the NBA.

The free agency period now sees the Lakers turn to the trade market to bring in reinforcements. The team still lacks a reliable 3-point shooter.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook is still on the roster. The LA Lakers seek the best deal possible in exchange for the former MVP without attaching their two future first-round picks.

Focusing on the current roster as it is, the Lakers' hopes of achieving success hinge on one player, Anthony Davis.

The team gave away a majority of their young players and draft picks to acquire him in 2019. He won them the title the same season, but everything hasn't gone according to plan since then. Nevertheless, GM Rob Pelinka believes AD will have a comeback season this year.

Seven-time NBA champion and former LA Lakers star Robert Horry has suggested that the franchise willingly accept a trade proposal featuring a trade swap between Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Follow more such buzz surrounding the LA Lakers in this article below.

Rob Pelinka claims Anthony Davis sees all his naysayers, and believes he will make a strong comeback this season

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is in the prime of his career. The eight-time All-Star hasn't performed up to the mark over the last two seasons. Injuries have played a part in AD's underwhelming output during that stretch.

The Lakers desperately need him to fire on all cylinders if they are to shine in the Western Conference.

Davis has played less than 50% of the games over the last two seasons. He hasn't looked as aggressive when healthy consistently. However, LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka claimed that AD has been listening to the naysayers, which has fueled him to produce a stellar comeback.

Here's what Pelinka said on Sirius XM NBA Radio:

"He sees all the naysayers and all the people saying, 'Can he stay healthy for a full season.' That's just fuel for him, to have a big year. He's a top three two-way player in our game when he's healthy and playing at that level.

"That's who we traded for and I fully expect that's who he will be for the Lakers next year."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Rob Pelinka has high expectations for Anthony Davis heading into next season.



@thefrankisola | @jumpshot8 | #LakeShow “He’s a top 3 two-way player in our game when he’s healthy…I fully expect that’s who he’ll be for the Lakers next year.”Rob Pelinka has high expectations for Anthony Davis heading into next season.@thefrankisola | @jumpshot8 | #NBA2K23SummerLeague “He’s a top 3 two-way player in our game when he’s healthy…I fully expect that’s who he’ll be for the Lakers next year.”Rob Pelinka has high expectations for Anthony Davis heading into next season.@thefrankisola | @jumpshot8 | #NBA2K23SummerLeague | #LakeShow https://t.co/vFiV49D9oa

Robert Horry believes LA Lakers should be willing to trade LeBron James for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant guards LeBron James during 2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Former LA Lakers star Robert Horry recently made a bold suggestion. He believes the Lakers should be willing to accept a Kevin Durant for LeBron James trade swap. Durant has hit the trade market, while James is on an expiring deal.

LeBron will be 38 in December this year. He is still performing at a high level and capable of leading the charge on a title contender. However, Horry doesn't consider anyone aside from Steph Curry and Luka Doncic untouchable in trade talks around the league.

Here's what the seven-time champion said on the Big Shot Bob Pod:

"I think there's only probably one dude in the league right now – two dudes, I say two dudes – that won't be on the trading block. That's Luka and Steph. Everybody else can be traded. I don't care who you are."

When asked if there was a chance the Lakers would move on from James, he said:

"Hell, yeah. Let's say I give you KD and something else. If you're (LA Lakers general manager) Rob Pelinka and someone says, 'I give you KD for LeBron,' you have to do that trade."

Big Shot Bob Pod @bigshotbobpod The Jazz are entertaining the idea of trading Spida, which makes sense to @RKHorry who thinks the only untouchable guys in the league are Steph and Luka. But what about LeBron if the Nets offered up KD? This week's show is live: link.chtbl.com/iFnJc1Z- The Jazz are entertaining the idea of trading Spida, which makes sense to @RKHorry who thinks the only untouchable guys in the league are Steph and Luka. But what about LeBron if the Nets offered up KD? This week's show is live: link.chtbl.com/iFnJc1Z- https://t.co/kQHQVmKgH7

Jabari Smith Jr. excited to guard LeBron James

2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

2022 Draft class' #3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. is excited to defend LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Smith was projected to go #1 overall but fell to #3 after the Magic made a surprise move by acquiring Duke prospect Paolo Banchero. Smith is a versatile two-way player and is considered the best player from this year's draft class.

Jabari Smith Jr. seems motivated ahead of his NBA debut this season. Speaking to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the Auburn prospect named LeBron and Steph Curry as the two players he is most excited to defend on the court.

"Excited to defend,I would say most excited to defend LeBron and most excited would be Steph..LeBron and Steph."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far