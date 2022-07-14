LA Lakers News Roundup: Rob Pelinka believes Anthony Davis is having his biggest offseason, LeBron James addresses the Brittney Griner situation on his HBO show, and more - July 13th, 2022

The LA Lakers are reportedly working to reunite Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. The Nets want a significant return for Irving, but Russell Westbrook's value has deteriorated in the market.

The Lakers have not performed well in the Summer League. They lost their first two games to the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets. They notched their first summer league win against the LA Clippers and will face the New Orleans Pelicans for their final game.

Let's look at the Lakers' news stories from July 13th, 2022.

HBO's Lakers-based docuseries "Winning Time" earns an Emmy nomination

HBO's 'Winning Time' documentary series on the LA Lakers' 1980s Showtime dynasty

HBO's hit TV series "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty" has earned an Emmy Award nomination. The documentary series is considered one of the best in sports media. Several players and members of the Lakers' organization have applauded it.

The show earned a nomination in the 'Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)' category for the episode "Pieces of a Man."

Todd Banhazl and Mihai Malaimare Jr. are the cinematographers for 'Winning Time.'

Euphoria, Squid Game, Loki, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark are the other shows nominated in this category. The award ceremony will take place on September 13th, 2022.

LeBron James comments on the Brittney Griner situation on his show "The Shop"

LeBron James of the LA Lakers attends an NBA Summer League game

"The Shop," LeBron James HBO show, features several superstar athletes and esteemed personalities. The latest episode hosts Daniel Kaluuya, Marcus Rashford and Rashid Johnson. The influential figures discussed the Brittney Griner situation in Russia, James' early Cleveland days and African-American art.

James commented on Brittney Griner's predicament and questioned the US' inaction to ensure her return. He said:

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

James then defended his words in a Tweet. He mentioned that he wasn't demeaning the US but empathizing with Griner.

LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka believes Anthony Davis is quietly putting up a huge offseason

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers warms up.

Anthony Davis' health is critical to the Lakers' success next season. The star forward is frequently injured. The Lakers will struggle if he cannot stay on the court next year. Many have labeled Davis "soft" and "injury-prone," but he is integral to the Lakers' goals.

Injuries are a part of the game, and their occurrence is unpredictable. However, offseason conditioning and training can significantly affect player health. Rob Pelinka believes Davis is putting together one of his biggest offseasons ever. In an interview with ESPN, he said:

"He's bought in, and I think he's quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career. You can just tell. He's got a very serious tone about him.

"Last year didn't unfold the way that any of us wanted, and I think everyone's gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder, and AD's gonna lead us with that. I think he's working hard. I know he's working really hard on his body. Just excited to see what he's gonna do."

