LA Lakers News Roundup: Russell Westbrook accepts Darvin Ham’s challenge, insider doesn’t believe LeBron James will stop playing in a couple of years, and more | June 17th, 2022

The LA Lakers are currently in the midst of their offseason preparations under new head coach Darvin Ham.

Russell Westbrook is expected to pick up his $47 million player option next season and represent the Lakers. Coach Ham is also preparing to lead the squad with the former MVP as part of the roster.

Ham wants Westbrook and the team's other two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to contribute equally on defense. He emphasized sacrifice as a vital aspect of the LA Lakers' hopes of finding success with their current squad next season.

Meanwhile, an NBA insider believes LeBron James is likely to continue playing for several years to come. The four-time NBA MVP will turn 38 later this year, but he is in top shape and performed at a high level even during the 2021-22 season.

Here are the latest news updates regarding the LA Lakers from June 17, 2022:

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook has accepted the challenge of stepping up defensively

LA Lakers' new head coach Darvin Ham is expected to find a way to help Russell Westbrook excel in a new role with the team next season. Frank Vogel's staff failed to do that last campaign, which resulted in Westbrook struggling to adapt to playing in a new system alongside LeBron James.

Ham believes Westbrook is still a world-class player and has plenty to offer. In his introductory press conference, the former NBA champion sounded positive about the prospect of helping "Brodie" return to his best.

Ham also highlighted that Westbrook needs to step up defensively. According to the new LA Lakers head coach, the nine-time All-Star has accepted his challenge in that regard. Here's what Ham said about this during a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" (h/t Lakers Nation):

"One thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our foundation of our teams is a defensive mindset, being able to defend at a high level. And I challenged him, and he accepted the challenge."

Ham continued:

"That’s a part of the word ‘sacrifice’ we use, and being able to move him around at different spaces on the floor as we go back on the offensive end…being able to diversify his plan of attack where he’s not just rushing the ball up the court and facing three defender every time."

Shams Charania believes LeBron James will continue to play for another 4-5 years

LeBron James is edging closer to the end of an illustrious NBA career according to many. However, his fitness and level of play also have others questioning whether he will play beyond his 40s.

The Athletic's Shams Charania certainly believes James has quite a few years left in the tank. Here's what the insider said regarding the LA Lakers talisman's projected career timeline during an interview with Pat McAfee:

"LeBron James still has years left on his career. I just don't think he's going to be done in a couple of years. The way he's playing right now, he could probably go another 4-5 years."

James is keen to finish his career after playing alongside his son Bronny James in the NBA. Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 draft. LeBron James will interestingly be months away from his 40th birthday on the opening night of that season.

Max Kellerman claims LeBron James and Steph Curry’s rivalry is generational

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has equaled LA Lakers co-captain LeBron James' championship tally. The two modern-day legends now have four rings apiece, the most among active NBA players. Curry picked up his fourth ring after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2022 Finals.

James and Curry have had one of the most storied rivalries in the NBA over the last decade. They locked horns in four NBA Finals series' between 2015 and 2018, with Curry bagging three wins. The Warriors were the better team on almost all occasions and won those contests by significant margins.

ESPN analyst Max Kellerman has compared James and Curry's rivalry to the one between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Here's what Kellerman said regarding this on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," show on ESPN:

"In LeBron's career, for a lot of it, it was like LeBron or Kobe. We all wanted to see them meet in the Finals, but it never happened because the Lakers fell off as LeBron was coming up. It was about to be LeBron and KD, but was lopsided once KD went to the Warriors."

He added:

"KD couldn't even get there before he went to the Warriors. ... When we look back at this era, the rivals the way it like Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird is going to be LeBron and Steph."

Both players will be aiming for their fifth ring once the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off later this year.

