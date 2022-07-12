LA Lakers News Roundup: Russell Westbrook introduces his latest Jordan sneaker, details of Max Christie’s contract with the Lakers revealed, and more | July 12th, 2022

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook continues to grab headlines, but this time for good reason. The former MVP recently announced his latest Jordan sneaker, which was inspired by none other than his mother.

Max Christie officially signed for the purple and gold franchise a couple of days ago. Details of the contract he signed have now been revealed.

In other news, LeBron James was seen bantering with his private chef. The four-time MVP, who religiously takes care of his body, answered the chef’s question on Twitter.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers as of July 12, 2022:

Russell Westbrook and the “Mama’s Style” Jordans

Mr. Triple-Double announced the release of his latest Jordans. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Russell Westbrook has been one of the hottest names in trade rumors in the offseason. After opting into his $47 million contract, speculations have never ceased on whether he will get to play his deal with the LA Lakers or not.

The former MVP, however, gave basketball fans something new to cheer about. Here’s what he posted on Twitter regarding his latest Jordan sneakers:

“My mom is who first got me into fashion & nobody can shop & find a deal like her! This shoe is inspired by her & all the times we would go shopping at all the Swap Meets in la. She had a favorite line that I still use lol…'WE CANT BE THAT PRICE'.”

Westbrook added in another tweet:

“Anybody that know my mom then they know lol.”

With fashion and sports regularly intermingling, Westbrook’s “Mom’s Style” Jordans are something to be checked out. Casual basketball fans and diehard followers of the LA Lakers point guard will be treated to the colorful and vibrant colors of the sneakers.

Westbrook was recently spotted at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas helping the Lakers’ Summer League squad. LeBron James was inside the same venue but they didn't get together, which fueled more rumors that everything was not right between the two.

Spotrac has the scoop on Max Christie’s contract with the LA Lakers

Max Christie is on a two-year minimum contract with the LA Lakers. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka proudly announced earlier this week that the team has officially signed Max Christie to a two-year deal. Details were not divulged at the time of the signing.

There was speculation, however, that the LA Lakers were limited to a minimum contract offer since they used their mid-level exception on Lonnie Walker IV. These educated guesses proved to be true, per Keith Smith:

“Max Christie has signed a two-year, minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source tells @Spotrac”

The Hollywood squad desperately wanted a pick in this year’s draft and moved a second-rounder plus cash to the Orlando Magic. They got the 35th pick in return, which they used on Max Christie from Michigan State University.

Christie’s numbers weren’t particularly impressive, but the Lakers scouting department believed he’s a diamond in the rough. Pelinka is bullish on the future of the former Spartan, calling him a lottery pick had he stayed in college a year longer.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow Darvin Ham inferring that Max Christie is "one to two years away from cracking the rotation." Darvin Ham inferring that Max Christie is "one to two years away from cracking the rotation." https://t.co/xj0yBcSCMC

Max Christie played 35 games in college and averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 38.2%, including a worrying 31.7% clip from three-point range. The rookie will have to shoot better and improve his defense drastically to consistently see action next season.

LeBron James is a nectarine person

LeBron James munched on home-cooked snack while watching the Summer League in Las Vegas. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

LeBron James will be entering his 20th season during the LA Lakers' 2022-23 campaign. His durability and longevity have been due to his genes, but nutrition has played a big part in that as well.

It is well-chronicled that the four-time MVP spends millions to get his body right, particularly as he nears 40. He was recently spotted in Las Vegas watching the LA Lakers battle the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League while eating his home-prepared food.

The snack may have been prepared by Dena Marino, James’ long-time private chef. Marino recently asked on Twitter what one would prefer between peach, plum and nectarine, and the LA Lakers superstar responded:

“Nectarine.”

The banter was light, but everyone knows the crucial work Marino has to do for the 18x All-Star. Last season, the four-time champion played lights out, nearly bagging the scoring title for the second time in his career. James averaged 30+ points, which has only happened twice in his illustrious career.

His basketball brilliance is unparalleled, but there’s no doubt that Marino has had a little something to do with his success.

