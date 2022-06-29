LA Lakers News Roundup: Russell Westbrook opts in to his player option; Scottie Pippen Jr. knew he would end up with Purple and Gold, and more - June 29, 2022

The LA Lakers are dominating headlines as their roster for next season is still not set. They are over $150 million in payroll and salaries with just eight players in the squad so far.

They have some important decisions to make, as they cannot afford another mediocre season considering the star players in their ranks. LeBron James will be 38 by the time the 2023 playoffs come around, while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook aren't getting any younger.

On that note, here's a look at some news around the Purple and Gold as we approach the start of free agency.

LeBron James excited for former LA Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale landing new job

LeBron James with LA Lakers assistant David Fizdale (right) on the sidelines

LeBron James has a strong relationship with David Fizdale. Fizdale has been in the NBA since 2003, when James joined the league.

He was an assistant coach under Erik Spoelstra in Miami for the entirety of James' tenure and was also an assistant under Frank Vogel in LA. When new coach Darvin Ham arrived, Fizdale was let go, though.

Since then, Fizdale has given interviews for several positions around the league. He has now landed the Utah Jazz associate general manager role. James tweeted in support of him after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced Fizdale's new job.

LeBron James @KingJames !! Yessir Fizz Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Jazz are making a hire to the front office too: David Fizdale has agreed to become an associate GM, sources tell ESPN. After 18 seasons as an NBA head and assistant coach, Fizdale will move into management and work closely with GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge with Jazz. The Jazz are making a hire to the front office too: David Fizdale has agreed to become an associate GM, sources tell ESPN. After 18 seasons as an NBA head and assistant coach, Fizdale will move into management and work closely with GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge with Jazz. So!! Yessir Fizz twitter.com/wojespn/status… So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!! Yessir Fizz twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Russell Westbrook exercises player option for his final year

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers on the bench

All signs point to the fact that Russell Westbrook needs to leave for the LA Lakers to become a title contender again. His turnovers, inattentiveness in defense and shooting inefficiency have made him a liability. Westbrook, statistically, had his worst season since his sophomore year in the NBA.

However, it looks like Brodie is going to start next season as a member of the Purple and Gold. The deadline for Westbrook to officially opt in to his deal was today (Wednesday). He has now exercised his player option worth $47.1 million. He'll be the second-highest paid player next season, behind only four-time champion Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Russell Westbrook will exercise his $47.1M player option to return to the Lakers next season, per @wojespn Russell Westbrook will exercise his $47.1M player option to return to the Lakers next season, per @wojespn https://t.co/SjIivou9mq

Son of Chicago Bulls legend, Scotty Pippen Jr., knew on draft night his destiny was playing for LA Lakers

Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Vanderbilt Commodores against Kentucky

Scottie Pippen's son Scotty Pippen Jr. played for the Vanderbilt Commodores for three years in college.

He averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.93 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in his sophomore and junior year. Pippen Jr. realized he was going undrafted by the end of the 2022 NBA Draft. However, he knew that he would be signed by the LA Lakers as a free agent.

Pippen Jr. attended Sierra Canyon High School in LA and is thrilled to wear his hometown Purple and Gold colors. The 6-foot-1 guard said after Summer League practice:

"Pretty much in like towards the end of the draft, I kind of knew I was going undrafted, and I knew I was ending up here. I think it's a great fit, you know? Just the way the play style (is), the way the coaches (are)."

Daniel Starkand @DStarkand Scotty Pippen Jr. says that the Lakers are a great fit for him. He knew he would wind up with the Lakers as soon as he knew he wasn’t going to be drafted. Scotty Pippen Jr. says that the Lakers are a great fit for him. He knew he would wind up with the Lakers as soon as he knew he wasn’t going to be drafted. https://t.co/DmsRFOfUQX

