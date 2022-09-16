LA Lakers News Roundup: Russell Westbrook tweaks his shooting form, sophomore guard aims to cement his spot in the starting lineup, and more | September 16, 2022 

Russell Westbrook has sparked some excitement among LA Lakers fans. The Lakers faithful have been skeptical about the former NBA MVP likely continuing with them this season. However, his most recent workout video showed him working on his shooting as he consistently knocked down shots from deep.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Austin Reaves is looking to compete for a starting spot on the LA Lakers roster. Reaves enjoyed a remarkable rookie campaign as he was the lone bright spot for the Purple and Gold amidst their dismal year.

Here's the latest buzz surrounding the LA Lakers as of September 16, 2022.

LA Lakers reveal statement jerseys for 2022-23 NBA season

The LA Lakers' statement jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season were recently revealed. New signing Patrick Beverley was the man on the poster. The fit has a purple base with golden details.

LA had a dismal 2021-22 season as they finished with a 33-49 record. They have not had any luck going their way either, with injuries hampering their chances of competing.

Russell Westbrook tweaks his shooting form

Russell Westbrook was certainly the most criticized superstar last season. He averaged 18/7/7 for the year in his debut season with the LA Lakers. Many blamed his performances for the Lakers not making the playoffs. Some critics have also suggested that Westbrook's time could be up if he doesn't accept a bench role.

However, the 'Brodie' seems to be unfazed by all the talk and is putting in the work. In a recent workout video that went viral, Westbrook looked lethal shooting from deep. Russ takes a short jump before releasing the ball, which saw his shots fall consistently. Here's the video (via Hoop Central on Twitter):

Austin Reaves aims to cement his spot in the starting lineup for the upcoming season

The LA Lakers will have four starting-caliber guards on their roster for next season. Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves could all be contending for a backcourt spot. Reaves has been rumored to be a starter alongside Westbrook.

He offers plenty on both ends of the floor, which gives him the edge over the others. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Reaves said that he's willing to accept any role, but the goal is to start. He said:

“It’s always a goal, you know, to be in the starting five," said Reaves. But whatever role they want to give me, I’ll be happy to take and try to do that to the best of my abilities. Starting is always, especially as a Laker, I mean, with the guys that we have is cool but at the end of the day, I just want to win and accept whatever role they want me to have.”

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers' Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium : "I definitely don't pass the eye test and I'm not the most athletic in the world, but I've figured it out so far." On goal of starting role in 2022-23, LeBron and Kobe, believing he's the best golfer in the NBA, and more. Lakers' Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium: "I definitely don't pass the eye test and I'm not the most athletic in the world, but I've figured it out so far." On goal of starting role in 2022-23, LeBron and Kobe, believing he's the best golfer in the NBA, and more. https://t.co/KplZQt7WYS

