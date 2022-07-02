LA Lakers News Roundup: Steph Curry sends a message to former teammate, Luol Deng’s salary off the books, and more | 2nd July, 2022

Steph Curry, the NBA Finals MVP, posted a heartwarming message and video for former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has joined the LA Lakers. The two-time MVP was appreciative and thankful for JTA’s contributions to the Golden State Warriors’ success.

Luol Deng’s nightmarish cap hit on the Lakers is finally off. Deng and the Lakers agreed to a buyout in 2018, but the stretched salary did more damage than anticipated.

Toscano-Anderson, Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones are now officially part of the LA Lakers roster. LA introduced the newest members of the Purple and Gold franchise on social media.

Here is the latest news regarding the LA Lakers as of July 2, 2022:

Steph Curry thanks and wishes Juan Toscano-Anderson luck as the latter joins the LA Lakers

The Warriors' loss could be the Lakers gain. [Photo: NBC Sports]

A few weeks after celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ fourth NBA title in eight years, Juan Toscano-Anderson has become a Laker. The Bay Area team’s massive payroll forced them to let go of the fan-favorite.

As news broke that JTA had agreed to play alongside LeBron James in LA, Steph Curry promptly sent a message to his former teammate. Curry wrote on Twitter:

“Always a champ and always doing it for Oakland… good luck my guy Juan T.”

The message came with a video showing Curry and JTA wildly celebrating in the visitors’ locker room at TD Garden. Champagne was sprayed and shouts of joy dominated the scene after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors knew they couldn’t keep everyone but were happy Toscano-Anderson quickly found a home in Hollywood. He will now be playing alongside another trio of superstars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

LA is determined to provide James with a better supporting cast for next season. JTA is a proven winner who could play an important role in the Lakers’ title quest.

The Luol Deng cap hit is now over

The Luol Deng cap hit is officially off the books. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Former LA Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak made the headshaking decision to sign Luol Deng in the summer of 2016 to a four-year, $72 million deal. The two-time All-Star was almost a shadow of his former self when the Lakers acquired him that year.

He averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his first season in what were poor returns for a player who earned $18 million. Deng was waived by the Lakers in 2018, which was followed by a buyout. LA was forced to stretch $30 million of his remaining salary.

Deng’s salary ate up $14 million on the cap sheet during the first year of the buyout and then $5 million in the remaining years. Last year, the LA Lakers allowed Alex Caruso to go because of limited cap space. Things could have been remarkably different without Deng’s cap hit.

The Lakers will need every bit of what they can give under the cap space to form a better supporting cast next season. The salary cap relief could not have come at a better time.

The LA Lakers officially sign Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Troy Brown Jr.

GM Rob Pelinka has given Darvin Ham three young role players to work with. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The LA Lakers roster backing up LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook next season will be significantly different. They’ve revamped their aging supporting cast to one that has plenty of youth.

LA now has Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones. Brown Jr. previously played for the Chicago Bulls and is only 22. Toscano-Anderson is still 28 while Jones, formerly of the Sacramento Kings, is only 26.

They’re expected to provide the hustle and energy that was sorely lacking in the LA Lakers’ disastrous campaign last season. Toscano-Anderson and Brown Jr. are on one-year contracts, while Jones is on a two-year deal with a player option.

The LA Lakers are still looking to fill in the roster for depth. They were rumored to be going after another of Steph Curry’s teammates in Otto Porter Jr. but lost him to the Toronto Raptors.

Thomas Bryant is also a name to watch out for as the Lakers could bring him back.

