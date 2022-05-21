LA Lakers News Roundup: The LA Lakers front office still has too many cooks in the kitchen, Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy names the late Elgin Baylor as the best small forward ever and more | 21st May 2022

The LA Lakers are looking to bounce back from a disastrous season with some significant changes in their lineup. However, the front office, which has had its obvious blunders over the past two years, will largely remain the same.

Legendary Boston Celtics point guard Bob Cousy called another iconic player, the late Elgin Baylor of the LA Lakers, the best small forward ever. Giving the “Big E” the distinction puts him on top over names such as LeBron James as the best player to handle the “three” spot.

The Lakers hope to have a better supporting cast next season with the names of Christian Wood, Malik Beasley and Duncan Robinson rumored to be L.A.’s targets. With or without Russell Westbrook, the aging backup crew has to be revamped for the Lakers to contend for at least a playoff spot next campaign.

The LA Lakers decision-makers remain the same

The LA Lakers' front office dysfunction could lead to another huge disappointment to the team next season.

The LA Lakers front office seemed to be flailing around last season. They traded their top 3-and-D guys and replaced them with players who hardly hustled on defense. L.A. acquired Russell Westbrook, who was an obvious misfit in the team’s roster, and is now desperately trying to move him.

The firing of Frank Vogel was an exclamation point of how dysfunctional the front office has been. With the team looking to redeem themselves, the same decision-makers could shoot themselves in the foot again.

Ethan Strauss, in his newsletter, reported on the potential mess that Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis could make next season:

“Based on conversations with those in the know, a ranking of the most powerful Laker decision-making officials would be: executive director/special projects Linda Rambis, director of basketball affairs Kurt Rambis, president of business operations Tim Harris (who dated Jeanie Buss long ago) and general manager Rob Pelinka.”

The report continued:

“That’s the order as I understand it, and that’s without the confounding variables of LeBron James, Rich Paul and their Klutch Sports Group.

"LeBron and Klutch have been controlling Laker basketball decisions, but it’s not clear how long that dynamic will last. Theirs is a massive influence, but likely a passing one.”

All told, it looks like there will be too many cooks in the kitchen yet again for the LA Lakers.

Iconic Boston Celtics point guard Bob Cousy hails late LA Lakers legend, Elgin Baylor, as the best small forward ever

Bob Cousy of the Boston Celtics guarding Elgin Baylor of the LA Lakers in a game in the 60s.

Despite being fierce rivals on the basketball court, Bob Cousy recognized greatness when he saw it. The six-time champion, in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, had this to say about the “Big E.”

“Still the best, in my judgment, small forward that ever played the game, a guy named Elgin Baylor.”

Baylor started way back when the Lakers were based in Minneapolis and played for the same team for the entirety of his 14-year NBA career. He was a 10x All-NBA selection and an 11x All-Star.

Baylor is a member of the Hall-of-Fame and a part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

“The Big Hurt” never won an NBA title, mainly because of the Boston Celtics’ dominance. Despite not winning a title, those who saw him play back in the day swear by his greatness.

Bob Cousy’s declaration puts his old rival on a pedestal that Larry Bird, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will not step on.

Christian Wood, Malik Beasley and Duncan Robinson as potential trade targets for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will be looking to retool LeBron James' supporting cast. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

Lost in the hoopla of finding a new head coach and Russell Westbrook’s status with the Lakers is the team’s new supporting cast. Many of last season’s backups were old, slow and lacked the determination to play their best night in and night out.

Kendrick Nunn, who should be fully healthy after missing the entire season and Talen Horton-Tucker could be sufficient trade assets to improve the Lakers.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported a conversation with an anonymous NBA executive who speculated on potential names the Lakers could go for:

“It might be tough to get anything done without giving up a future first-rounder, and the Lakers are short in that respect—they can’t trade a pick until 2027, and are reluctant to give up picks that far out.

"But it won’t be impossible. The exec threw out, hypothetically, Duncan Robinson of the [Miami] Heat, Malik Beasley of the [Minnesota] Timberwolves and Christian Wood of the [Houston] Rockets.”

It remains to be seen what type of package the Lakers can offer to get one or two of those names. If Rob Pelinka continues to play hardball and retain future draft picks, L.A. could be a front-heavy unit, which is another recipe for disaster.

