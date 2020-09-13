LA Lakers News: Russell Westbrook in a war of words with Rajon Rondo's elder brother, LeBron James' first reaction post Houston Rockets win

The LA Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets tonight to make it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James and company now await either the Denver Nuggets or the LA Clippers. With a lot of exciting action on the court, many LA Lakers news bits might not have made your feed.

Here are some LA Lakers news updates you might have missed out on.

LeBron James hopes to restore LA Lakers' glory with a title this year

LeBron James has title aspirations for the LA Lakers this year

After blowing out the Houston Rockets in Game 5, LeBron James spoke about his title chances this year and why he wanted to join a storied franchise like the LA Lakers, saying:

“It’s the reason I wanted to be a part of this franchise, to take them back to a place they were accustomed to being and that’s compete for a championship."

"It's the reason I wanted to be a part of this franchise, to take them back to a place they were accustomed to being and that's compete for a championship."



—LeBron on bringing the Lakers back to their former glory pic.twitter.com/dh6srkjkcN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 13, 2020

LeBron James has been dominant in the playoffs so far and has led the LA Lakers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years. LeBron has been on a mission to bring a title to the Lakers this year and his efforts have been paying off so far.

Russell Westbrook involved in a war of words with Rajon Rondo's brother

Russell Westbrook had a verbal altercation with Rajon Rondo's brother

Houston Rockets' superstar Russell Westbrook got into a verbal altercation with William Rondo, the elder brother of Rajon Rondo, during Game 5. William Rondo alleged called Westbrook 'trash' and waved him goodbye from the sidelines. He was subsequently asked to leave the arena after this incident.

Security asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave the stands after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/5jG1hkInN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

The NBA has laid out strict guidelines for families and front office members who have been allowed to watch the games from the sidelines. The families were warned not to disrupt the flow of the game.

This was not the only instance when things got chippy with Russell Westbrook. He was seen telling LeBron James to double team him when the Rockets were down 29 points, which LeBron found hilarious.

Russ was telling the Lakers "Better double!"



LeBron appeared to find it amusing 😅 pic.twitter.com/gV0cNFT8EK — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2020

The LA Lakers went on to win the game comfortably and the Houston Rockets have failed to make it out of the West once again. We look forward to more NBA news updates on the future of the Rockets franchise.

LA Lakers news: LeBron James congratulates tennis star Naomi Osaka on US Open title

2020 US Open Women's Champion Naomi Osaka

In other LA Lakers news, LeBron James seemed to be following the US Open quite closely and tweeted out congratulating Naomi Osaka, who won her 2nd title at Flushing Meadows.

It seems that the LA Lakers superstar has been spending his spare time catching up on other sports. We look forward to bring you more updates as the LA Lakers head into the Western Conference Finals.

