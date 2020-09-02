LA Lakers news: "We have tons of meetings" Vice president Rob Pelinka reveals the team's hectic schedule ahead of Round 2 

The LA Lakers have been in fine form in the NBA bubble. They recently qualified for the western conference semifinals after beating Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of NBA playoffs. In latest LA Lakers news, vice president of basketball Rob Pelinka addressed the media.

We stand with our players and the players of the NBA in their demand for justice and the end of racial violence.https://t.co/DVsNZJVDSI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 27, 2020

Latest in LA Lakers news: Rob Pelinka reveals the team's daily schedule

Rob Pelinka told the reporters how the LA Lakers are trying to remain cohesive in the NBA bubble. He spoke about the challenges of providing the players with all the resources they need in a closed environment. He also applauded the LA Lakers staff present in the Orlando bubble for helping the organization maintain the 'Lakers' culture.

When asked about the LA Lakers schedule, Pelinka quoted-

“A typical day starts early, we have practice, obviously games, tons of meetings. It’s nice to be able to meet in person now, just because we’re in the confines of the bubble, where everything is not on Zoom. That’s been great, just the eye-to-eye contact."

He then spoke about his schedule -

"Just busy really, up until late at night. I’ve been trying to also stay on top of the Draft stuff with the Draft in October, so lots of studying. There has not been a dull moment at all."

Rob Pelinka has played a key role in the improvement of LA Lakers. The Lakers missed out on playoffs last year despite having LeBron James on their team. This prompted the Lakers and Pelinka to sign star power forward Anthony Davis from New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade. The Pelicans acquired Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and NBA 2020 Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram along with a couple of draft picks.

In other LA Lakers news, the Los Angeles based franchise will be awaiting the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder game seven results. The Lakers will be playing one of these teams. If OKC Thunder goes through, it would mean a reunion for good friends LeBron James and Chris Paul.

Wishing Keef a very Happy Birthday in the bubble! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/a534KYPhpJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 2, 2020

On the other hand, a match-up with Houston Rockets would mean that the LA Lakers will have to deal with two former NBA MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Westbrook recently made a comeback from injury and will be looking to make an impact for the Houston Rockets.

