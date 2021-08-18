LA Lakers opening night and Christmas schedule for the 2021-2022 NBA Season: Analyzing their opponents vs how the 17-time champions stack up

The LA Lakers will play their first 2021-22 NBA regular season match on October 19th. The schedule for the first four days has been officially released, the match-ups are locked, and anticipation is at its peak. 8 matches have been announced by the NBA as revealed in the following schedule:

The first four days of the season will feature eight national television games. Those games will showcase:



• 12 different teams

• The last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

• Three rematches from last season’s playoffs. pic.twitter.com/B6ccuTTTb5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

LA Lakers opening night

Luckily for us, both the opening-day matches are blockbuster affairs. in the first, the Brooklyn Nets will clash with the Milwaukee Bucks, a repeat of their playoffs series. The Nets will be looking forward to humbling the championship winners.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The second match of the night will see the LA Lakers battle the Golden State Warriors. In the 2020-21 season, the Lakers defeated the Steph Curry-led Warriors to ensure their playoff berth. The Warriors were then defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies and couldn't make it to the post-season.

This matchup, however, will be much different than the last one. The Lakers have signed Russell Westbrook to form one of the most fearsome Big 3s of the current league. But it won't be easy for the team from Los Angeles to best the sharp-shooters from Oakland.

The La Lakers still lack depth in their shooting. They do not have a reliable perimeter shooter but have three of the most diminating paint players the league has ever seen.

LA Lakers Christmas schedule

In addition to the exciting opening day games, the league has also announced the schedule for the NBA's signature five Christmas games. One of the most exciting bouts of the night will see the LA Lakers go toe-to-toe with the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the 14th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

The match will showcase the most anticipated trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook clash with Brooklyn's threesome of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

The Brooklyn Nets trio is definitely the most complete offensive three-man lineup in the league. The combo of Harden-Kyrie-Durant can score from anywhere in any situation. They have a brilliant arc shooter in Harden, a creative finisher and playmaker in Kyrie, and a dominating mid-range scorer in Durant.

In the other corner, the Big 3 from the LA Lakers are also incredible scorers. They have the best post-up game players. It's ridiculous how well Anthony, LeBron, and Westbrook are in mid-range and the paint. The Lakers squad is also defensively strong. It is only the lack of arc shooting that can affect their chances of winning this match. Regardless, it will be interesting to see which of these powerful Big 3 comes on top.

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by S Chowdhury