LA Lakers overlooking 2025 NBA draft pick Adou Thiero's knee health concerns: Report

The LA Lakers traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday to make Adou Thiero the No. 36 pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sent the No. 45 pick and cash considerations to grab the former Arkansas forward, per Shams Charania. Besides trading up, the Lakers also took some risks in getting the 6-foot-6 forward.

Clutchpoints Lakers insider Anthony Irvin had this to report on Thursday:

Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA LINK Thiero did have some health concerns (knee) through the draft process, but, I'm told the Lakers (a historically risk averse org) are confident it won't be an issue moving forward.

Adou Thiero hyperextended his left knee against Missouri on Feb. 22. After sitting out multiple games, he returned in the Sweet 16 when the Razorbacks took on the favored Texas Tech. Thiero came off the bench but was limited to five minutes in Arkansas’ 85-83 overtime loss.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

