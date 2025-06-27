LA Lakers overlooking 2025 NBA draft pick Adou Thiero's knee health concerns: Report

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 27, 2025 02:11 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn
Lakers overlooking 2025 NBA draft pick Adou Thiero's knee health concerns: Report. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday to make Adou Thiero the No. 36 pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sent the No. 45 pick and cash considerations to grab the former Arkansas forward, per Shams Charania. Besides trading up, the Lakers also took some risks in getting the 6-foot-6 forward.

Clutchpoints Lakers insider Anthony Irvin had this to report on Thursday:

also-read-trending Trending

Adou Thiero hyperextended his left knee against Missouri on Feb. 22. After sitting out multiple games, he returned in the Sweet 16 when the Razorbacks took on the favored Texas Tech. Thiero came off the bench but was limited to five minutes in Arkansas’ 85-83 overtime loss.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications