LA Lakers predicted to covet 6-foot-9 former Boston Celtic 

The LA Lakers could be active in the trade market soon. Despite a 10-5 start, the Lakers have glaring roster holes to fill. That includes a reliable center to back up Anthony Davis or play next to him. NBA insider Jake Weinbach predicted the Lakers to 'pinpoint' to former Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III as a 'high value' trade target amid their reported search for a center.

"The Lakers should be expected to pinpoint Robert Williams III as a high-value trade target this season," Weinbach tweeted Thursday.

"Time Lord would provide essential rim protection, front court depth, and much-needed defensive stability with the Lakers reportedly “in search” of another big."

According to Insider Shams Charania, the LA Lakers have 'actively' looked for a big in the market. They had a few names shortlisted, including Jonas Valanciunas and Brook Lopez. However, the Lakers haven't set their sights on one player yet.

Valanciunas will seemingly become available after Dec. 15 once his no-trade clause ends with the Washington Wizards, who signed him on a three-year $30.9 million contract.

However, 6-foot-9 Robert Williams III could be a better on-court fit defensively. He's also a more expensive option. Williams is owed $25.6 million through the 2025-26 season.

Nevertheless, the LA Lakers can easily match his $12.4 million annual salary. The underperforming Gabe Vincent and another minimum-contract salary filler could likely be the moving pieces.

Analyzing pros and cons of LA Lakers coveting Robert Williams III

Robert Williams III has a ton of upside. The 27-year-old showed his potential with the Boston Celtics before they included him in a multi-team trade for Jrue Holiday in the 2023 offseason. Williams averaged 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a night, shooting 73.2% in five years with the Celtics, playing 209 games, starting 97.

Williams is a versatile big. He's not the biggest at 6-foot-9, but that doesn't make him a pushover against centers who have a size advantage over him. Williams' 40.5-inch vertical leap and 7-foot-5 wingspan compensate for those factors and allow him to guard out on the perimeter or under the rim.

Even when he gets beaten on drives, he has the length and speed to recover and challenge shots at the rim.

Robert Williams III's versatility and mobility make him a great fit next to Anthony Davis. They both can rotate and are equipped to guard at the top of the key or in the post.

As for the cons, Williams' injury-related history impacts his trade value. He has played 60+ games only once in his career in 2021-22. Williams has failed to play in at least 40 games in three of his five-season between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

The LA Lakers want someone reliable in that aspect, too. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been healthy for a brief stretch, but if that changes, LA would prefer someone more available.

