LA Lakers predicted starting lineup and depth chart after Deandre Ayton’s arrival shakes up rotation

The LA Lakers signed center Deandre Ayton on Wednesday. The team lost forward Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, but signed Jake LaRavia. Rob Pelinka and Co. were also able to retain key players from last season's campaign.

Jaxson Hayes, who started 35 games at center last season, is an unrestricted free agent. Finney-Smith, whom the Lakers acquired in December as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade, signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Here is the Lakers' updated starting lineup and depth chart after the acquisition of Ayton.

Point Guard Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Shake Milton Small Forward Rui Hachimura Jake LaRavia Jordan Goodwin Power Forward LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Center Deandre Ayton Maxi Kleber Trey Jemison

Stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic will lead the team, alongside mainstays Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Ayton slots into the center position, while LaRavia will come off the bench as a replacement for Finney-Smith. Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht will also get spot minutes off the bench.

Pending other offseason moves, the Lakers have 14 players on their roster right now, with forward Jordan Goodwin on a two-way contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

