  • LA Lakers predicted starting lineup and depth chart after Deandre Ayton’s arrival shakes up rotation

LA Lakers predicted starting lineup and depth chart after Deandre Ayton's arrival shakes up rotation

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 02, 2025 22:43 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty
LA Lakers predicted starting lineup and depth chart after Deandre Ayton’s arrival shakes up rotation (Image source: Getty)

The LA Lakers signed center Deandre Ayton on Wednesday. The team lost forward Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, but signed Jake LaRavia. Rob Pelinka and Co. were also able to retain key players from last season's campaign.

Jaxson Hayes, who started 35 games at center last season, is an unrestricted free agent. Finney-Smith, whom the Lakers acquired in December as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade, signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Here is the Lakers' updated starting lineup and depth chart after the acquisition of Ayton.

Point GuardLuka DoncicGabe VincentBronny James
Shooting GuardAustin ReavesDalton KnechtShake Milton
Small ForwardRui HachimuraJake LaRaviaJordan Goodwin
Power ForwardLeBron JamesJarred Vanderbilt
CenterDeandre AytonMaxi KleberTrey Jemison
Stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic will lead the team, alongside mainstays Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Ayton slots into the center position, while LaRavia will come off the bench as a replacement for Finney-Smith. Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht will also get spot minutes off the bench.

Pending other offseason moves, the Lakers have 14 players on their roster right now, with forward Jordan Goodwin on a two-way contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

