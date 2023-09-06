LA Lakers Preseason Schedule 2023 | Games, Dates and More

The LA Lakers Preseason Schedule 2023 will kick off on October 7th and see the team play five games prior to the start of their regular season opener. As NBA fans eagerly await the return of NBA basketball, it's safe to say that anticipation is at an all-time high amid the ongoing FIBA World Cup.

Last season, the duo of LeBron James & Anthony Davis experienced a roller-coaster of a season. On one hand, LeBron James made history as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader. On the other, the team got off to a notably rocky start, fueling a number of trade deadline moves.

After being swept in the playoffs last season, the LA Lakers front office went to work bolstering the roster and bringing back a number of role players. In addition, with the re-signing of Austin Reaves, fans have been eager to see the team back in action.

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers Preseason Schedule 2023

Lakers vs. Warriors: October 7th (8:30 ET)

The LA Lakers Preseason Schedule 2023 will kick off on October 7th, with a highly anticipated showdown against the Golden State Warriors. In addition to the long-time LeBron James-Steph Curry rivalry, the two teams also met in the playoffs last year, where the Lakers eliminated the Warriors.

Lakers vs. Nets: October 9th (9:00 ET)

Two days later on October 9th, the LA Lakers will compete in their second preseason game, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. With some big moves last season that saw the Nets trade Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it's safe to say both the Nets and Lakers have high hopes for the season.

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

Lakers vs. Kings: October 11th (10:00 ET)

The Sacramento Kings emerged as true threats in the Western Conference last year despite being eliminated early on in the playoffs. After what many considered as a breakout year, anticipation is at an all-time high heading into this season.

Lakers vs. Warriors: October 13th (10:00 ET)

The Lakers and Warriors will match up not once, but twice during the preseason, however, the two teams then won't meet in the regular season until January 27th. As such, the two preseason games between the two teams are sure to leave fans chomping at the bit for a regular season meeting.

Lakers vs. Bucks: October 15th (7:00 ET)

After a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs last year, the Milwaukee Bucks will be entering this season with a chip on their shoulder. Before heading into the regular season, the team will face the Lakers in the second-to-last preseason game.

Lakers vs. Suns: October 19th (10:00 ET)

In the LA Lakers' final game of the preseason, the team will match up with the Phoenix Suns, who acquired Bradley Beal this offseason. Although the Suns came up short in the playoffs last year, this season is expected to be a revenge tour of sorts for the team.

Of course, being the final game of the preseason, both teams will likely sit many of their key players.