LA Lakers Rumor Roundup: Buddy Hield and Myles Turner remain priority for Purple and Gold, management still looking to improve supporting cast | July 11th, 2022

Despite the Kyrie Irving rumors, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner remain targets for the LA Lakers. The deal may require the involvement of a third team.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka continues to find ways to improve the supporting cast surrounding LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. After a flurry of trades in the last few weeks, more could be coming.
Pau Gasol could find his name among the ranks of LA Lakers greats as his jersey could officially be retired. The Spaniard won two titles playing alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010.
The LA Lakers continue to be interested in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
The LA Lakers continue to look at the possibility of acquiring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Both players could be available as the Indiana Pacers prepare for a rebuild.
Indiana, though, may not be on the same page as LA. Marc Stein's report from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas reveals:
“A second source I spoke to expressed pessimism that the Lakers would have the required assets to assemble a trade in which they acquire both Hield and Myles Turner from Indiana. Various reports have described the two Pacers as prime targets for L.A. if it is unable to assemble an Irving trade construction that Brooklyn is prepared to accept.”
General manager Rob Pelinka has shooting and a backup big man at the top of his to-do list. Hield and Turner fit these needs perfectly.
This route would mean the end of the Lakers' pursuit of Kyrie Irving.
GM Rob Pelinka figures to have more tinkering with the Lakers' roster
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is in Las Vegas for the annual NBA Summer League. He's been busy the past few weeks, trying to provide an improved supporting cast to his trio of superstars.
Pelinka has already acquired Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson. He also officially signed rookie Max Christie to a two-year deal.
NBA Insider Marc Stein reported from Sin City on Pelinka's plan:
“We’re still not done. We still have more work to do.”
The LA Lakers featured the NBA's oldest roster last season. They are determined to rectify that with their recent signings. The Lakers hope the young supporting cast will provide some hustle and energy.
The rumor of a potential swap between Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook looms over the franchise. While the rumors have slowed, there could still be behind-the-scenes discussions.
Irving recently attended a game between the LA Sparks and the Seattle Storm, which fueled rumors of an imminent trade.
The LA Lakers could retire Paul Gasol's jersey number next season
Pau Gasol played only six seasons with the LA Lakers but could find his jersey retired. The six-time All-Star was the Lakers' starting center during his stint in Hollywood. He was crucial in bringing titles 15 and 16 to the franchise.
The recently-retired superstar told RAC1's Marc Mundet about his potential jersey retirement:
"The ceremony could be the next season. Yes, I've talked to the franchise and Buss family. We are all very excited".
When Gasol retired in October, reports circulated about the Lakers putting his name in the Crypto.com Arena rafters. It may come sooner than many expected.
The 42-year-old added to his statement:
"It's hard to imagine a moment like this. If it comes, it might be full of emotion, and tough to control myself. I'm very excited it comes to reality".
Pau Gasol started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He won the Rookie of the Year award during the 2001-02 season. He was selected to his first All-Star team when he was 25.
After Shaquille O'Neal left a void in the middle for the LA Lakers, the team swung big to land the versatile big man. Gasol had instant chemistry with Kobe Bryant. He helped the franchise win back-to-back titles.