LA Lakers Rumors: Early scrimmage suggests Russell Westbrook will start alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The latest reports out of Los Angeles for the LA Lakers suggest that Russell Westbrook could start alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season. After an underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, Westbrook's future with the franchise has been uncertain.

However, after the Lakers failed to find a viable trade partner, it seems unlikely they will trade the nine-time All-Star. It's widely suggested that the Lakers could ask Westbrook to come off the bench. Coach Darvin Ham was non-committed to the idea of Westbrook starting. Defense was one of the criteria for his potential backcourt starters to make it into the lineup.

Russell Westbrook has seemingly shown commitment to playing per the team's needs. The Athletic's Jova Buha reported that the Lakers' recent scrimmage suggested that Ham and his staff are planning to play Westbrook as a starter.

“The scrimmage served as further evidence that the Lakers are planning to use Jones, Davis, James, Nunn and Westbrook as their starting unit," wrote Buha. It appears Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Walker, Reaves and Beverley will be the most-used bench players, though Dennis Schroder and Brown will also factor in once available.”

Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones appear to be the frontrunners to start alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Along with his ball-handling abilities, Nunn gives the Lakers shooting and perimeter defense, while Jones provides interior defense and rim protection.

The Darvin Ham effect could be in play for the LA Lakers if Russell Westbrook has bagged a starting role.

One of newly hired LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham's assignments was reportedly to figure out a role for disgruntled star Russell Westbrook if he didn't get moved. Ham had shown tremendous confidence since day one in Westbrook. He wanted the former MVP to dig into his abilities as a threat on the defensive end of the floor.

Ham has given indications that he will back his philosophies and hold players accountable, so it would be fair to assume Westbrook has earned the starting job because of his commitment during training camp.

Critics believe that Russell Westbrook's presence may hold back the LA Lakers from winning at a high level this year. However, if he has accepted a reduced role and committed to Darvin Ham's system, LA might be able to make a surprise run.

It's still too early to conclude anything, but it's ideal to consider the Lakers are heading in the right direction under their new rookie coach.The entire team seems to have the right mindset entering the new season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been in positive spirits, while the Lakers' role players are also playing with a chip on their shoulders. Westbrook remains key to making this work for the LA Lakers, and him showing Ham that he deserves a starting spot is a testament to his aim of making a strong comeback.

