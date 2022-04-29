LA Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka and Lakers front office blaming LeBron James and Klutch Sports for the Russell Westbrook trade; Westbrook could be headed to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon and more | 29th April 2022

The fallout from the LA Lakers’ disastrous season continues a few weeks after they were eliminated from grabbing a play-in spot. Rumor has it that the team’s front office is squarely blaming LeBron James and Klutch Sports for the ill-fated trade.
Meanwhile, rumors of the Tinseltown team still actively looking for a Russell Westbrook trade partner continue. The former MVP recently scrubbed his IG account of any LA Lakers post, which usually means something significant when done by an athlete.
With Frank Vogel getting the ax, the search for the new LA Lakers head coach continues. Before the playoffs started, a couple of names had already come out as the Lakers’ supposed choice to be their next head coach.
Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers are internally blaming LeBron James and Klutch Sports for the Russell Westbrook fiasco
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly already had a deal in place for Buddy Hield, a badly-needed shooter, when he gave in to James’ pressure. Westbrook’s massive salary also forced the front office to look for cheaper options to fill out the roster.
In an alternate universe, the LA Lakers could have had Hield and one of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Westbrook’s underwhelming season is already well-chronicled, but how the team and LeBron James move forward following this report will be interesting to see.
LeBron James’ contract runs through the 2022-23 season. If there are chinks in the relationship between the front office and the four-time MVP, the Lakers could be in bigger trouble than expected.
James is expected to have all options on the table before signing an extension with the Hollywood team. He has already vowed never to miss the playoffs again, and if that has to happen somewhere else, that would be catastrophic for the Lakers.
LA Lakers are exhausting all options to find a new home for Russell Westbrook
The Russell Westbrook era may be over and done with in a tumultuous season with the LA Lakers. Before the season ended, reports surfaced that the Triple-Double King and his hometown squad had supposedly agreed to part ways.
One of the rumors that came up was the Lakers trading Westbrook for the Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon seems like an odd man out with the emergence of Tyrese Haliburton and the development of Chris Duarte.
Hield, on the other hand, was the coveted shooter Rob Pelinka wanted before it was torpedoed by LeBron James’ alleged pressure to get Russell Westbrook. For this to happen, the Lakers may have to include a draft pick into the equation, which is something they have, so far, refused to do.
It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out as Russell Westbrook could have already burned his bridges following his fiery exit interview.
The pursuit of Nick Nurse could be on the way
Following the Toronto Raptors’ elimination at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, the LA Lakers might try to pry the champion coach from Toronto. The Lakers are looking for Frank Vogel’s replacement who would have the unquestioned support and confidence of the star-studded team.
Nick Nurse checks the Lakers' tickbox. He’s an excellent motivator, has a deep understanding of basketball and has the respect of most NBA teams. Nurse will be a big-time acquisition if the Lakers somehow land him.
Doing that will be easier said than done, though. They will have to do another trade, which is certain to complicate the discussion. If LA is not trading a high pick to get rid of Russell Westbrook, they may balk at the cost of getting Toronto’s head bench tactician.
LA Lakers fans recently conducted a poll on who they want to replace Frank Vogel with. Nick Nurse and former head coach Mark Jackson were the top vote-getters. Between the two, the Lakers will have a far easier time luring the former Golden State Warriors coach.