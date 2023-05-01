LA Lakers rumors- Rob Pelinka says there is a 'mutual desire' in a contract extension for Austin Reaves

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka hinted that there is a mutual desire between the organization and impending free agent Austin Reaves to extend his stay beyond this season. Reaves, an undrafted sophomore out of Oklahoma, will be a restricted free agent this summer.

He has been one of the most reliable role players on the team. Reaves has made a significant leap in his second year and translated that into the playoffs, increasing his market value around the league.

Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the regular season, shooting on 53/40/86 splits. His numbers have improved in the playoffs to 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Lakers brass have been impressed with him, and so have the team's leading players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Austin Reaves could be a crucial player for the franchise over the next few years as he has the potential to play at an All-Star caliber level.

Here's what Rob Pelinka told ESPN's Dave McMenamin about the Lakers' desire to re-sign Reaves:

“There’s a mutual desire. ... Those are the type of guys you want in your program - that it’s team first, it’s sacrifice everything to win a game, competition above individual stats. That’s kind of what the DNA — especially for our young guys — that we wanted to represent. And he’s an example of that.”

Austin Reaves has played fearlessly in his second season with the LA Lakers. There have been times when LeBron James and Anthony Davis have turned to him to close games, and the former Oklahoma prospect has succeeded more often than not. Reaves has also shown versatility in his style of play. He can score, make plays and play off the ball efficiently.

ESPN @espn



JACK NICHOLSON WAS LOVING IT! AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE SAUCEJACK NICHOLSON WAS LOVING IT! AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE SAUCE 🔥JACK NICHOLSON WAS LOVING IT! https://t.co/4DgLcJ6AFr

How much can the LA Lakers offer Austin Reaves in free agency?

The LA Lakers enter a crucial offseason with several of their core players entering free agency this summer. Austin Reaves is among those names. The Lakers will have to extend a qualifying offer of $2.2 million to make him a restricted free agent.

The Lakers will then have the early Bird rights to re-sign him for a max deal of $11.4 million in the first year of his new contract. The max the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50 million deal, which is expected to be his price in free agency.

The Lakers will also have the opportunity to match an offer sheet from other teams due to Reaves' status as a restricted free agent. The player has expressed his desire to remain a Laker but hasn't shied away from admitting that he wants to secure as much money as possible, even if it means leaving LA.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium : “I want to be a Laker, so hopefully we can get this done and I can stay there for hopefully my whole career.” On upcoming free agency, a special 2021 training camp moment, surprising his opponents, much more: Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium: “I want to be a Laker, so hopefully we can get this done and I can stay there for hopefully my whole career.” On upcoming free agency, a special 2021 training camp moment, surprising his opponents, much more: https://t.co/sa83nlnatT

The LA Lakers will be hopeful of striking a deal with the two parties to show mutual interest in continuing their partnership in the coming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes