LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: 1-time NBA Champion joins Darvin Ham's bench as an assistant, Russell Westbrook laughs at the notion of coming off the bench, and more - June 7th, 2022

Amid the NBA Finals hype and drama, the LA Lakers continue to dominate basketball news. The 2022 NBA Finals are underway and the Golden State Warriors have tied the series at one game apiece against the Boston Celtics.

However, the Purple and Gold still have the most attention amongst teams in the offseason. Their new head coach Darvin Ham is busy assembling his backroom staff while the players are involved in trade rumors.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson The Lakers press conference to introduce my friend, Darvin Ham, as the coach of the Lakers was truly amazing. I enjoyed listening to him talk about accountability, defense, spacing on the offensive end, sacrifice, competitiveness, and toughness. The Lakers press conference to introduce my friend, Darvin Ham, as the coach of the Lakers was truly amazing. I enjoyed listening to him talk about accountability, defense, spacing on the offensive end, sacrifice, competitiveness, and toughness.

The LA Lakers are trying to avoid another mediocre campaign next season and the health of their star players will play a major role. Anthony Davis and LeBron James need to be healthy and on the floor or else Darvin Ham won't make much difference.

Let's dive into the news around the Lakers in the last 24 hours.

Rasheed Wallace reunites with his Detroit Pistons teammate Darvin Ham as an assistant coach

Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace as teammates with the Detroit Pistons

Darvin Ham has hired his former teammate and 4-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace as his assistant coach. Wallace and Ham won a title together with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, his sources and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway hinted that Wallace will join the LA Lakers today. Wallace played against LeBron James during the early 2000s and will now coach him in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Dwyane Wade might pursue LA Lakers assistant David Fizdale for Utah Jazz's head coaching job

Assistant coach David Fizdale of the LA Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season

While the LA Lakers are gaining a new assistant coach, they might lose one too. Quin Snyder stepped down as the head coach of the Utah Jazz and Dwyane Wade's team is now looking for a new locker room leader. According to NBA journalist Marc Stein, Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale is a target for Wade and the Jazz organization.

Fizdale worked as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra in the Miami Heat during Wade's playing days. Stein reported:

"There have likewise been rumbles for months emanating from Salt Lake City that Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade could push the team to consider Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale for the post after Wade's years in Miami alongside Fizdale when he worked as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra."

(via marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-dr…) There have been “rumbles” that Jazz minority owner Dwayne Wade will push for the team to hire David Fizdale as their next head coach.(via @TheSteinLine There have been “rumbles” that Jazz minority owner Dwayne Wade will push for the team to hire David Fizdale as their next head coach.(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-dr…) https://t.co/NFHvlOUADp

Russell Westbrook finds the idea of coming off the bench funny

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers laughs on the bench

Russell Westbrook has been a starter practically his entire career as he started 65 of the 82 games in his rookie season as well. His playing style doesn't mesh with LeBron James as both players need the ball and are primary playmakers who cannot flourish in off-ball situations. Hence, many analysts suggested that Westbrook should come off the bench and thrive in the second unit.

However, Russ finds the notion absurd and funny. According to Michael Duarte of NBC LA, when asked about potentially coming off the bench in the 2022-23 NBA season, Westbrook laughed after looking at his teammates. Duarte reported:

"Dylan Hernandez asked if Russell Westbrook might come off the bench next season and Westbrook turned to his teammates, HBK, and Wenyen and laughed. Ham said he’s spoken with Russ and preached "sacrifice.""

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Russell Westbrook laughed when reporter asked if he might come off bench next season for Lakers: lakersdaily.com/russell-westbr… Russell Westbrook laughed when reporter asked if he might come off bench next season for Lakers: lakersdaily.com/russell-westbr…

