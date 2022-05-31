LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Darvin Ham has LeBron James' trust and enthusiasm, Russell Westbrook most likely to return with Purple and Gold, and more - May 31st, 2022

The drama surrounding the LA Lakers never ends. They have been in offseason mode since early April and are looking to bolster their squad for next season.

Many are convinced that the Lakers will not succeed next season, regardless of their offseason moves. They hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as their new head coach for four years.

Moreover, Laker Nation is in turmoil as two of their rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, are in the NBA Finals.

The inaugural Conference Finals MVP trophies were handed out to Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. Many have started speculating about how many such awards LeBron James would have won.

Rumors and news don't stop if you're part of the Purple and Gold, even if the team isn't in the postseason. Let's dive into a few rumors around the LA Lakers from the past day.

Darvin Ham gets assurance that Kurt Rambis will not meddle with the coaching staff

LA Lakers new head coach Darvin Ham. [Source: Los Angeles Times]

Senior member of the front office Kurt Rambis was involved in most of the coaching meetings under Frank Vogel. As reported by the LA Times' Dan Woike, Rambis was a part of several discussions with the coaches last season.

However, Darvin Ham has been assured that won't be the case during his tenure. According to NBA journalist Marc Stein:

"(Darvin Ham has) received assurances that Lakers senior advisor Kurt Rambis will not be a regular presence in coaching meetings like he was with Vogel."

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… With Darvin Ham taking over, Kurt Rambis is no longer expected to be a 'regular presence' in coaching meetings as he was with Frank Vogel. With Darvin Ham taking over, Kurt Rambis is no longer expected to be a 'regular presence' in coaching meetings as he was with Frank Vogel.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/plb1kG8Per

LA Lakers inclined towards keeping Russell Westbrook for next season

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers on the bench.

The LA Lakers aren't willing to part ways with future picks in order to get rid of Russell Westbrook.

They are certain that leveraging their future for the present is not a wise decision because the team is destined for mediocrity next season. Westbrook, meanwhile, is expected to opt-in to his player option and play the final year of his contract in Los Angeles.

Moreover, one of Darvin Ham's directives at the time of the interview was to integrate Westbrook into the lineup. Hence, all signs point to the fact that the "Triple-Double King" is returning to the Purple and Gold.

Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLine Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLineWestbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season https://t.co/jSRXRr2MP3

Darvin Ham off to a good start as he gets LeBron James' public approval

Darvin Ham with LeBron James in 2015.

LeBron James is excited to have Darvin Ham as the new head coach. Several reports pointed to the fact that James and the locker room wanted Doc Rivers while the front office was inclined to hire Ham. However, James tweeted in support of the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant.

Ham was hired on a four-year deal while James has one year left on his contract. The head coach will likely be around the organization for much longer than James. He is expected to keep the future in mind, not just the upcoming season.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 #LakeShow So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛

