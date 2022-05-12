LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: GM Rob Pelinka's job might be in danger; Jay Williams is against potential LeBron James trade, and more - May 11th, 2022

The LA Lakers entered an early summer and planning for the 2022-23 NBA season while the rest of the league enjoys the ongoing playoffs.

The search for a coach isn't going well, as not many coaches believe the Lakers' vacancy is an attractive job. Moreover, the players are constantly getting mentioned in trade rumors, including the Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have little to no draft or trade capital for the offseason, and it doesn't look like they are headed in the right direction next year. It appears that they have to forcefully play their core next season, as there is little to no value for their players in the trade market.

On that note, let's dive into the top three stories about the Purple and Gold:

Jay Williams laughs at idea of trading LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers courtside

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a bold suggestion to the LA Lakers on "First Take", advising them to consider a LeBron James trade.

It would be the first time in NBA history a franchise would trade its superstar player just months after he had an MVP-caliber season. James averaged 30.3 points per game in his 19th season in the league at age 37. He tried to carry his team on his back but failed to do so, as the pieces around him didn't fit.

As mentioned earlier, the Lakers now have no assets to build a new team and are on pace to have another mediocre season. The only tradable and hot commodity the team has is LeBron James, who can get them a host of picks and players in return, so they can build about Westbrook and Davis.

However, ESPN's Jay Williams doesn't agree with the preposterous idea and laughs at the suggestion. He said on "GetUp":

"I think that is a crazy, erroneous take! ... We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old."

"I think that is a crazy, erroneous take! ... We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old."

GM Rob Pelinka's job is not as secure as it may seem

General Manager Rob Pelinka of the LA Lakers sits courtside.

Owner Jeanie Buss isn't happy with the direction of the franchise, and Lakers Journalist Bill Plaschke reported on the team's front office and its future.

Following his recent interview with Buss, Plaschke said that General Manager Rob Pelinka might be heading out the door if the Lakers have another disappointing offseason.

"I'm growing impatient…we've got to get it right."

Plaschke appeared on "The Doug Gottlieb Show," and gave insights about his interview with Buss. Buss mentioned that while Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson are back with the franchise, they have no proper title or designation. They will serve as advisors to Buss. Plaschke added:

"I think she loves Rob, but he's going to take the fall for the last two years. Getting rid of that championship team, getting rid of Alex Caruso and signing and trading for Russell Westbrook...By listening to Magic and Phil, she's slowly putting the squeeze on Rob."

Rob Pelinka took the blame for assembling the current roster and has mentioned on several occasions that LeBron James or Jeanie Buss isn't responsible for that. So if the LA Lakers have another disappointing season, Pelinka might be looking for a new job along with former coach Frank Vogel.

Jeanie Buss shows her disappointment in LA Lakers' 2021-22 campaign

Controlling Owner and President of the LA Lakers, Jeanie Buss in 2019 (left)

Jeanie Buss was unusually quiet during the LA Lakers' meltdown in the 2021-22 NBA season. Other than LeBron James' MVP campaign at age 37 and his 50-point performances, the season was a nightmare for Laker Nation. They assembled a superteam but not only missed the playoffs, they also missed the play-in tournament.

In the aftermath of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, owner and president Jeanie Buss is now looking for answers elsewhere. She has hired Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson, both five-time champions with the organization, to advise her moving forward.

She expressed his dissatisfaction with the team, saying:

"When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep in the playoffs...I'm not happy. I'm not satisfied."

The LA Lakers spent $46.3 million in luxury tax in the 2021-22 NBA season. The combined salary of the Big 3 of Westbrook, Davis and James was $120.8 million.

