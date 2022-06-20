LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could return to the Purple and Gold, Quinton Crawford expected to re-unite with Jason Kidd

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could find himself back in Hollywood via free agency. The gritty glue guy played a significant role in the LA Lakers’ 2020 championship.

The LA Lakers will lose Quinton Crawford, who has agreed to join Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s staff. Both coaches previously worked together with the Lakers under former head coach Frank Vogel.

Darvin Ham's coaching staff is starting to take shape after the hiring of Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent. Jent previously worked with LeBron James from 2006 to 2010, helping the superstar develop a new shooting form.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a familiar name to watch out for in free agency for the LA Lakers

LeBron James could see a familiar face in his supporting cast. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still has a season left on his contract with the Washington Wizards before becoming an unrestricted free agent. However, if the Wizards decide to cut him out next season, his road back to Hollywood could open.

John Hollinger wrote a report on The Athletic about KCP’s potential return to the LA Lakers:

"One potential answer I could think of is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who might not have his partially guaranteed deal picked up by Washington and could benefit from a reunion with his 2020 championship teammates. Of course, he might not ever become a free agent."

Jovan Buha, also of The Athletic, echoed the same thing under his report:

"I think the Lakers and Lakers fans would welcome a Caldwell-Pope reunion. He was an ideal complement to James and Davis with his near-elite role-player combination of spot-up shooting, transition finishing and one-on-one defense on either backcourt position."

LeBron James and Anthony Davis know Caldwell-Pope very well and should have no fit issues with him. LA badly needs a reliable 3-and-D guy who can take on an opposing team’s best player. KCP would be a nice addition should things fall the Lakers’ way.

Quinton Crawford will leave LA and reunite with Jason Kidd in Dallas

Quinton Crawford (center) is reuniting with Jason Kidd (left) in Dallas. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Darvin Ham’s offer to retain Quinton Crawford has apparently been snubbed. Crawford is leaving Hollywood to work for former colleague and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. The two coaches were part of former head coach Frank Vogel’s staff during the LA Lakers' 2020 title run.

Brad Turner of the LA Times reported on the latest on Quinton Crawford:

“Quinton Crawford is leaving the Lakers as an assistant coach to join Dallas coach Jason Kidd's staff, sources said. Crawford is viewed as an up-coming/ bright coach in the NBA. He was an assistant under Frank Vogel with the Lakers the past 3 seasons; was on staff for 2020 title.”

Ham has already hired one-time champion Rasheed Wallace and Chris Jent as his top deputies. The new LA Lakers head coach was hoping for Crawford to stay, as he is one of the rising coaching talents. L.A.’s loss is Dallas’ gain.

Crawford will take the place of Igor Kokoskov, who will work under Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash.

Darvin Ham hires his top deputy for the LA Lakers

Chris Jent will be Darvin Ham's top lieutenant with the LA Lakers. [Photo: Yardbarker.com]

The backbone of L.A.’s coaching staff has now been formed following the hiring of Chris Jent. Jent spent the last four years with the Atlanta Hawks and has been coaching in the NBA since 2003.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Jent’s hiring via a tweet:

“The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years.”

“Woj” added more context to the hiring, writing:

“Ham and Jent worked together for a season with the Hawks under Mike Budenholzer and have maintained a strong relationship.”

The LA Lakers, a few weeks ago, also announced the hiring of former NBA player Rasheed Wallace. Ham, Wallace and Jent are expected to be the biggest voices in the coaching room as the Lakers try to bounce back from a humiliating season.

