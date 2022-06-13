LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to lessen LeBron James’ load next season, Kevin Garnett lauds LA’s decision to get Rasheed Wallace as assistant coach, and more | 13th June 2022

For the LA Lakers to get back to elite contender status, Darvin Ham could opt to lessen LeBron James' workload next season. “King James” averaged 37.2 minutes last season, his highest in four years, and looked gassed late in the team’s season.

Rasheed Wallace, who has been named as part of new head Darvin Ham’s coaching staff, will be an immense asset for the LA Lakers. Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett believes Wallace will be great for Anthony Davis and James.

Davis, meanwhile, hasn’t touched a basketball in two months. After a disastrous end to their season, Laker Nation will be hoping that their oft-injured big man is already working on improving his game.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of June 13, 2022:

Darvin Ham to prioritize a lesser workload for LeBron James

LeBron James showed the NBA that at 37, he was still an elite talent. He averaged 30.3 points per game this season, the highest he’s ever accomplished in his career. While it looks like there’s still plenty left in the tank, new head coach Darvin Ham will err on the side of caution.

“King James” also averaged the most minutes since his 2016-17 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The four-time MVP tried to keep his team afloat by playing practically every position on the court, including a debut as the Lakers’ center.

The LA Lakers can’t expect LeBron James, given his age, to be saddled with the kind of workload he had this year. They need him to be fresh for the games that matter the most.

Here’s what Darvin Ham said about his aim to lessen LeBron James’ workload:

“So that’ll be my No. 1 goal is to try to lessen some of the wear and tear on LeBron because, you know, I feel like he’s shown that level he’s playing that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. So I just want to try to help and assist him with being able to sustain that level.”

Kevin Garnett calls Rasheed Wallace's hiring a great call by the LA Lakers

Darvin Ham has been given autonomy by the LA Lakers to form his coaching staff. One of the biggest names to be added to LA’s coaching room is Ham’s former teammate Rasheed Wallace. The former four-time All-Star could be a crucial piece who can help Anthony Davis get even better.

On a recent episode of "Showtime Basketball," Kevin Garnett effusively praised Rasheed Wallace and called his former rival a huge addition for the Lakers.

“I think this is great for this Lakers team. I think Anthony Davis needs an influence that he can have, someone in his ears. Rasheed Wallace is one of the best f****ng power forwards to ever play in our league.”

Garnett added:

“He is full of knowledge, he hasn’t shared that knowledge with the world, but I talk basketball with him several times, he is nothing below a genius and a mastermind when it comes to the block – he understands everything.”

Wallace is the kind of coach who will not hesitate to get in the face of players. “Sheed” owns the record for most technical fouls in an NBA season when he got 41 while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. The LA Lakers are getting a former champion who will likely embody Darvin Ham’s accountability mantra.

Anthony Davis has stayed away from basketball since April 5

Anthony Davis has played a total of 76 games over the last two years. When healthy, he’s easily one of the best players in the NBA, but his injury issues have been a major problem.

The LA Lakers will want him to be as fresh and as healthy as possible for next season.

However, AD’s admission that he hasn’t played basketball in over two months is a little worrying for Laker Nation. One particular part of his game that badly needs working on is his three-pointer. It got so bad this season that defenders were just glaringly daring him to shoot.

Davis was recently heard saying on a vlog (via Twitter):

“I haven’t shot a basketball since April 5th.”

Davis’ efficiency from beyond the arc has significantly and steadily decreased since he wore the LA Lakers uniform. He averaged 33% in his first season, before it dropped to 26% last year. This season, it was a nightmarish 18.6%.

When he can’t shoot like he normally can, the Lakers’ spacing is doomed. Adding better shooting around AD and LeBron James could help the situation, but it’s still not an ideal situation for the Lakers on the whole.

Darvin Ham called Davis the key to the LA Lakers’ success in the 2022-23 season. He has to be healthy to do that and he’s got to work on his game to prove Ham’s prediction to be right.

