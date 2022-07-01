LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers could take a swing at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Kyrie Irving focused on joining the Lakers, and more | 1st July, 2022

The LA Lakers may not even be content with Kyrie Irving being their only target. GM Rob Pelinka could join the KD sweepstakes and aim for both stars to come to Hollywood as per the latest rumors.

The rumors linking Irving to the Lakers, which died when the point guard opted into his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, are now back. After Kevin Durant requested a trade, “Kai” could be next on the line and he is rumored to be dead set on reuniting with LeBron James.

Malik Monk has agreed to sign for the Sacramento Kings, which will force the LA Lakers to find a suitable replacement. The names that have been floated are TJ Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Otto Porter Jr.

Here are the latest rumors regarding the LA Lakers:

Kevin Durant and Irving could join the LA Lakers

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could find themselves in LA. [Photo: Complex]

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets, featuring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and the LeBron James-led LA Lakers, were considered the title favorites.

An offseason later, KD is bolting out of Brooklyn and may bring “Kai” along with him. GM Rob Pelinka may even push to get both players to form a super trio with James.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN carefully laid out rumors of what the Lakers could do regarding the KD and Irving situation:

“It has been floated to me by executives that if they were to be kept together that the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for them.”

"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." @WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." .@WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯 "It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." https://t.co/vpp7uXc3Ku

For that to happen, the LA Lakers, at the very least, will have to let go of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and significant draft capital. While the Purple and Gold franchise could easily swing for that, it remains unlikely that the Brooklyn Nets will help them.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha theathletic.com/3394038/2022/0… On the increased likelihood that Kyrie Irving is traded to the Lakers, the potential framework of a two- or three-team deal, the Lakers’ reluctance to trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant and more with @sam_amick On the increased likelihood that Kyrie Irving is traded to the Lakers, the potential framework of a two- or three-team deal, the Lakers’ reluctance to trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant and more with @sam_amick: theathletic.com/3394038/2022/0…

Durant alone could command a historic haul that the Lakers could not even dream of pushing to the table for the Nets to consider. Brooklyn will likely not agree to a swap with Davis either, knowing how fragile his health has been over the past two years.

A more realistic chance could be Irving ending up in Hollywood when free agency comes to a close.

Kyrie Irving remains determined to play for the Lakers

Laker Nation will be thrilled to see "Kai" wearing the purple and gold. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Kyrie Irving reportedly seriously considered walking away from the $36.5 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets to sign with the Lakers. In the end, he made the decision to get paid and then hopefully reunite with LeBron James after his stint in Brooklyn comes to a close.

Stephen A. Smith had this to say on ESPN after Irving opted in:

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

—@stephenasmith "Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can." "Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."—@stephenasmith https://t.co/PTUircwl44

The shocking news of Kevin Durant asking for a trade may even expedite Kyrie Irving’s wishes to play with James again. If KD is moved, there’s a growing sense that “Uncle Drew” will be the next domino to fall. Irving may not even have to wait for a season to finish before realizing his wishes of playing for the LA Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets, however, have all the leverage in contract talks with the Lakers. Brooklyn doesn’t have to go in that direction after having reportedly rebuffed their offer via the sign-and-trade option.

“Irving and a 2nd Nets player (Seth Curry, the newly acquired Royce O’Neale or Day’Ron Sharpe) in exchange for Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 1st-round selections.”



(via @jovanbuha, theathletic.com/3394038/2022/0…) Framework of a potential LA/Nets trade for Kyrie:“Irving and a 2nd Nets player (Seth Curry, the newly acquired Royce O’Neale or Day’Ron Sharpe) in exchange for Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 1st-round selections.”(via @sam_amick Framework of a potential LA/Nets trade for Kyrie:“Irving and a 2nd Nets player (Seth Curry, the newly acquired Royce O’Neale or Day’Ron Sharpe) in exchange for Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 1st-round selections.”(via @sam_amick/@jovanbuha, theathletic.com/3394038/2022/0…) https://t.co/1nr1jkXJe0

By now it’s an open secret that Irving wants to go to the Lakers. Free agency opened several hours ago and the Nets will likely determine the fallout of Durant’s trade before looking at the Irving situation.

Lakers looking at other players after Malik Monk signs with the Sacramento Kings

Otto Porter Jr. could be the LA Lakers' next free agent target. [Photo: Blue Man Hoop]

Malik Monk has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, forcing the Lakers to weigh up other options. They will need to replace Monk’s outside shooting, hustle and energy in free agency.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic had this to report on what the LA Lakers could do with their full taxpayer mid-level exception:

“Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer mid-level exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources.”

nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… The cash-strapped Lakers will reportedly be targeting Otto Porter Jr. and a couple of other Warriors UFAs when free agency opens this afternoon The cash-strapped Lakers will reportedly be targeting Otto Porter Jr. and a couple of other Warriors UFAs when free agency opens this afternoonnbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Nic Batum, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr. have signed offers with different teams so that leaves the Lakers with four names on the list.

The Lakers signed Juan Toscano-Anderson from the defending champions Golden State Warriors and may target his former teammate Otto Porter Jr. OPJ had an underrated season with the Warriors and may find a bigger role in LA if GM Rob Pelinka and lure him.

TJ Warren could also be a solid option for the LA Lakers. He sat out the entire 2021-22 season due to an injury but was poised to break out before the injury. Warren was spectacular during the Bubble play-in tournament and will be looking to regain that form for the right team.

