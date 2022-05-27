LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Locker room and front office might be at odds with new head coach frontrunners; team refusing to leverage future for trade deal, and more - May 26th, 2022

The LA Lakers coaching hunt is still going strong, but there seems to be no clear frontrunner right now.

They are hoping to land a coach who can integrate Russell Westbrook in offense and utilize the star point guard to the best of his abilities. Moreover, Westbrook is reportedly on the trade block himself, but moving him is not going to be an easy task.

On that note, let's dive into the rumors surrounding the Purple and Gold in the last 24 hours.

Front office not ready to pair first-round picks with Russell Westbrook in trade deal



The LA Lakers are aware they aren't in the best shape to contend for a title, and leveraging more of their future on this failed experiment would be quite risky.

They are reportedly refusing to pair first-round picks with Russell Westbrook for a trade deal. Westbrook has been on the hot seat since the Lakers' season ended, and many have predicted that he could depart the franchise. However, no trade deal seems to favor the Lakers unless a draft pick is added to the offer.

(via REPORT: The Lakers aren’t willing to part with a 1st-round pick in a Russell Westbrook trade.(via @TheAthletic REPORT: The Lakers aren’t willing to part with a 1st-round pick in a Russell Westbrook trade.(via @TheAthletic) https://t.co/N8z6r8oGNJ

Front office and players might disagree at head coach choice



Recent reports suggest that the front office and locker room might be at odds regarding the coach choice.

The players, especially LeBron James, are reportedly leaning toward Doc Rivers, while the Phil Jackson and Kurt Rambis side of the organization is inclined on signing Darvin Ham. As per Heavy.com;

"I think those guys want a young coach they can mold a little bit," one Western Conference executive told Heavy.com. "I just think that they want a guy they can point in the direction they want to go, more traditional basketball, using Russell Westbrook a certain way."

However, when it comes to LeBron James, the reports suggest the Philadelphia 76ers coach is more likely.

"If LeBron could pick, it’s pretty certain he’d pick Doc."

But the LeBron/player wing? Source says: "It’s pretty certain he’d pick Doc (Rivers)."

More and other notes

heavy.com/sports/los-ang… For the @Lakers Darvin Ham is the guy the Phil/Rambis wing of the org wants: "A young coach they can mold a little bit."But the LeBron/player wing? Source says: "It’s pretty certain he’d pick Doc (Rivers)."More and other notes @HeavySan For the @Lakers Darvin Ham is the guy the Phil/Rambis wing of the org wants: "A young coach they can mold a little bit."But the LeBron/player wing? Source says: "It’s pretty certain he’d pick Doc (Rivers)."More and other notes @HeavySan:heavy.com/sports/los-ang…

LA Lakers narrowing search down to three candidates



The Lakers have reportedly met with former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their coaching opening. They are scheduled to meet with two more assistants in the near future.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham are both set to be interviewed by the front office in the coming days.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham. ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham.

Should Laker Nation expect the news to break soon?

