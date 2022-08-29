LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Purple and Gold targeting former Celtics star, team could piggyback in trade for 3x All-Star, and more | August 29th, 2022

The LA Lakers could add Dennis Schroder despite the acquisition of Patrick Beverley. LA will likely settle for the former Laker if Russell Westbrook is traded.

The Lakers could be the third team in the Donovan Mitchell trade between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks. Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are the names linked to the purple and gold franchise if a three-team trade happens.

The team’s only concern is how much they will give to move the former MVP out of Hollywood.

Dennis Schroder to the LA Lakers remains a possibility even with Patrick Beverley’s arrival

Dennis Schroder infamously dropped the bag when he refused the LA Lakers’ offer of a four-year, $84 million deal. He instead ended up with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million. Schroder didn’t even finish his season in Boston. The Celtics traded him to the Houston Rockets.

Schroder's NBA career could see him don purple and gold again, according to a report by Marc Stein.

“It is not clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schroder return or if Westbrook’s potential exit could re-open the door. Schroder, remember, has already indicated willingness to Lakerland despite the contractual saga that cost him millions during the 2019-20 season.

LakeShow

Dennis Schröder could be back with the Lakers, even after the Patrick Beverley trade

Most NBA analysts believe that the long-running feud between Beverley and Westbrook has already sealed the latter’s trade. Dennis Schroder might make sense for the LA Lakers if the former MVP is shipped out of LA.

Schroder has proven he is a solid fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He could start or come off the bench to relieve Patrick Beverley.

Russell Westbrook’s career with the Lakers is supposedly done as the team is only deciding what to give up to trade him

Russell Westbrook’s future has been the biggest headline in the NBA over the last few days. After the LA Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson for Patrick Beverley, the former MVP could be on his way out of Hollywood.

According to The Athletic's Andy Kamenetzky, there are no ifs or buts about trading Westbrook:

“The Lakers have already decided they want to trade Russ. What’s in question is how much they’re willing to surrender in the process, and how much truly better they get. The Lakers don’t have enough assets to just bleed them for the sake of making a sideways deal.”

Kamenetzky Brothers: "The Lakers have already decided they want to trade Russ. What's in question is how much they're willing to surrender in the process, and how much truly better they get. The Lakers don't have enough assets to just bleed them for the sake of making a sideways deal."

Previous reports surfaced mentioning that the LA Lakers didn’t want to give up two future first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. They were supposedly only willing to attach the picks in a trade for Kyrie Irving.

But with general manager Rob Pelinka promising to maximize LeBron James’ championship aspirations, he may succumb to pressure and add the coveted picks.

Legion Hoops



"[Rob] Pelinka made his feelings clear that he wants [LeBron] James to retire as a Laker and promised to provide him with every resource possible to compete for a championship each year he's with the organization,"



Chris Haynes

The LA Lakers aren’t likely to buy out the nine-time All-Star if there are no interested parties. He is the team’s biggest trading chip, particularly before the trade deadline due to his expiring contract.

The LA Lakers could be the third team in the deal between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks could still happen. However, the posturing between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz are keeping the All-Star guard from going to the Big Apple. A third team in the mix could assist the trade, though.

In Marc Stein’s report on Substack, the NBA Insider noted the value of Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract and the Lakers’ two future first-round picks.

Between New York and Utah, the Lakers should be open to a myriad of options. The Lakers could look to add Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley or Derrick Rose.

NBACentral



There's a 'decent chance' the Lakers will be involved in a 3 team deal that would send Donovan Mitchell to New York or another team



Danny Ainge reportedly 'covets' the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first round picks

The LA Lakers are reportedly only willing to include two future first-round picks if they can get players who will immediately help. Any combination of the aforementioned names may be better than what they can get from Russell Westbrook next season.

Fournier and Bogdanovic would be an excellent fit as shooters, while Beasley and Reddish add size, versatility and defense. Derrick Rose could come off the bench as a spark plug to help the Lakers.

