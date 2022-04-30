LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Serious interest in veteran coach, Lakers request permission from the Bucks to interview assistant coach and more | 30th April 2022

After a terrible 2021-2022 season, the LA Lakers will be looking to rebuild. A priority for the franchise will be to find a suitable coach to replace Frank Vogel.

The position should be filled by someone who can inspire the Lakers. The coach will have to be able to coordinate the team's many strong personalities such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (if he is to remain in L.A.).

Over the coming weeks, a final decision will be made as to who will succeed Vogel and lead the purple and gold franchise back to its glory days.

LA Lakers are reportedly seriously interested in Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz reacts to a play during the first quarter against the LA Lakers.

Quin Snyder, who spent a season with the LA Lakers as an assistant coach, is said to be on the radar of the Lakers' front office. The coach has spent eight seasons with the Utah Jazz and has led them to six consecutive playoff appearances.

According to Marc Stein, the organization is strongly considering the recruitment of the 55-year-old as their next coach.

While Snyder's resume of six consecutive playoff appearances with the Jazz looks good, he hasn't led them past the Conference semifinals. It should also be noted that he is still employed by the Jazz.

Snyder may not want to leave a roster that includes talent such as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.

LA Lakers seek permission from the Milwaukee Bucks to interview assistant coach Darvin Ham

Acting head coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks with Khris Middleton No. 22 during the first quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

With the LA Lakers commencing the next stage of their coaching search, more candidates are being thrown into the mix. This phase has seen the Lakers attempt to carry out interviews as they look for the perfect fit for the franchise's ethos.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coach opening. Ham served as a Lakers assistant from 2011-13. The team is starting the next stage of the coaching search process. Sources: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coach opening. Ham served as a Lakers assistant from 2011-13. The team is starting the next stage of the coaching search process.

The search has led the front office to the Milwaukee Bucks' phenomenal assistant coach, Darvin Ham. According to Shams Charania, the Lakers have requested permission from the Milwaukee Bucks to interview the 2004 NBA champion.

Ham, like Snyder, understands the culture of the purple and gold franchise. He was a part of the team from 2011 to 2013.

He was an assistant coach under Mike Brown, where he worked closely with Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Paul Gasol.

LA Lakers could consider losing their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for a chance to part ways with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook No. 0 of the LA Lakers cheers on his team during a game Golden State Warriors.

Rumors that the LA Lakers are looking to part ways with Russell Westbrook have continued to circulate. Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the franchise could consider packaging their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a trade involving Westbrook.

However, he stated that the Lakers are keen to keep their first-round picks based on their reluctance to make any moves at the trade deadline.

Buha also strongly believes that if trading the picks looks to be the best possible outcome to improve the roster, they will consider it. Buha stated:

"Based on their deadline activity, and everything that I’ve heard dating back to last season, I think the Lakers are going to do everything they can to retain their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

"But if trading one of the picks is the best path to dumping Westbrook and/or significantly improving the roster, I think they will strongly consider it."

