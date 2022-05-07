LA Lakers rumours roundup: Former Warriors coach interviewed, Lakers looked at trade for former ROTY winner and more | 7th May 2022

The LA Lakers always find their way into the headlines, despite missing out on the NBA Playoffs this season. Today's Lakers update brings an interesting development in Purple and Gold's pursuit of hiring a new head coach.

After firing Frank Vogel, the LA Lakers certainly need a big name to lead the team back into championship contention. Their search has reached former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson, who was interviewed by the team today.

Kendrick Perkins raised the idea of the LA Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving on 'The First Take'. It certainly would have been a big move and reports have emerged that the team did try to go for the seven-time All-Star during his time out of the Brooklyn Nets team due to the vaccine mandate.

LA Lakers interview Mark Jackson for the head coaching job

According to Shams Charania, the LA Lakers have interviewed Mark Jackson to fill their head coaching position, which has been vacant since the exit of Vogel. The 57-year-old coached the Golden State Warriors for three years and helped develop a team that went on to become a dynasty in the league.

Many across the NBA community had suggested Jackson was the right fit even before these reports were confirmed. He can certainly bring in a lot to the team as he is a great basketball mind who can help the stars on the LA Lakers come together and fight for a championship.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening.

Mark Jackson was also interviewed for the head coaching position for the Sacramento Kings and is believed to be a finalist there. However, when a team like the LA Lakers comes calling, it is going to be difficult to say no as they are not only a great franchise, but also have players around whom a championship team can be built.

LA Lakers had discussed a trade for Kyrie Irving mid-season

Kyrie Irving was the center of all controversies at the start of the 2021-22 season. The 30- year- old had opted against taking the vaccine and this meant that he would be ruled out of play at the Barclays Center as per the New York City mandate. He had the option of being a part-time player, but the franchise wouldn't let that happen

SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Nets were discussing a trade for Kyrie Irving as they didn't know how long the mandate would be in place. With Russell Westbrook struggling, the Lakers decided to go ahead and look out for a possible trade to bring in Irving.

Nothing transpired from the talks and later on the Nets decided to call Irving back as a part-time player due to the injury problems they faced in the middle of the season.

As part of the deal, the Lakers would have given the Nets Russell Westbrook, which meant that Irving would get a chance to once again team up with LeBron James, while Brodie would get to play with Kevin Durant and James Harden, his former teammates in OKC.

Phil Handy is reportedly not a candidate for the LA Lakers head coaching job

Phil Handy had expressed his interest in taking up a head coaching job in the NBA earlier this week. Having been an assistant with the LA Lakers for the last three seasons, he certainly would have been the ideal choice, but Bill Oram of The Athletic believes that the 50-year-old is currently not in the pecking order of the list the Lakers have.

"I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion." After spending over a decade on the sideline as an assistant coach, Phil Handy is ready to become the lead man"I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/4/23057… After spending over a decade on the sideline as an assistant coach, Phil Handy is ready to become the lead man"I’m ready to take on my own team and direct the ship in that fashion." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/4/23057…

As per Oram, the Lakers have a list of names that they will be looking at before they name their head coach and Handy is reportedly not a part of that. Speaking about Handy, Oram said on an episode of 'The Forum Club':

"Phil Handy has been an assistant with the Lakers for the last three seasons, and obviously has had tons of success as an assistant coach, has a long history with LeBron James and has interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past, in Washington a year ago. Not a name I've heard though, in terms of internally the Lakers looking at Phil Handy."

Handy is one of the most beloved assistant coaches in the league. With him having expressed his interest in a head-coaching job, many teams will certainly try to hire him if not the Lakers.

