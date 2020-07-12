LA Lakers' star Anthony Davis to wear his own name on the back of his jersey

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis reveals that he won't be wearing a jersey with a social justice message on the back of it.

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Lakers have been prominent in the recent fight for social justice. Among the 350 NBA players anticipated to play in the Orlando bubble, 285 of them opted to have a social message written on the back of their jerseys. The count of star players among those 285 is, however, decreasing by the day, as the LA Lakers' Anthony Davis revealed that he plans to have his surname on the back of his jersey.

AD won't be wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey in Orlando, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/9doIQl5zf0 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 12, 2020

Yesterday, the LA Lakers' other MVP candidate LeBron James also stated that he would be wearing his own name on the back of his jersey. According to LeBron James, the 4-time MVP wasn't consulted by the NBPA about the kind of message he would have wanted, leading to his decision.

LA Lakers on social justice messages

The LA Lakers' veteran guard Danny Green was quoted as having selected 'How Many More?' as his message of choice on the back of his jersey. Among the other LA Lakers to contribute to social justice campaigns are Dwight Howard. The 16th-year center will be donating his remaining salary proceeds to a black empowerment organization.

The LA Lakers were one of the last teams to enter the bubble, doing so on 9th of July. They finished their quarantine period late on 10th night. Newly-signed LA Lakers JR Smith and Dion Waiters will be regarded as the team's weak links at the moment, with the duo not having had any NBA action for quite a while.

Milwaukee Bucks v LA Lakers

Green recently revealed that he was not among the players that were consulted about the list of potential messages. Kyle Kuzma was disappointed with the limited number of options, but they both agree that this is a solid step in the right direction.

Players will reportedly have two choices for messages they can replace their last names with. If they wish to keep it on after the first four nights of the season restart, their name will go below the number.

The NBA purportedly plans to paint the sidelines of the three courts being utilized for play at Walt Disney World to respect the Black Lives Matter fight. The LA Lakers have been among the most dynamic groups to remain in solidarity with the African-American people through and through inside the association.

According to @ChrisBHaynes, Danny Green will wear "How Many More?" on his jersey; Aaron Gordon will wear "Freedom." — Kyle Cohen (@kylecohenNBA) July 11, 2020

LeBron James is initiating a democratic rights association that is centered around combating voter concealment while Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard assumed a focal job in voicing the concerns over completing the season during changes being looked for off the court.

