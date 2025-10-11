  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers starting lineup: JJ Redick addresses Lakers' 'unclear' starting 5 amid LeBron James' uncertain availability

LA Lakers starting lineup: JJ Redick addresses Lakers' 'unclear' starting 5 amid LeBron James' uncertain availability

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 11, 2025 23:03 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 to win game one of a first round NBA basketball game - Source: Getty
LA Lakers starting lineup: JJ Redick addresses Lakers' 'unclear' starting 5 amid LeBron James' uncertain availability (Image source: Getty)

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick commented on the injury of superstar LeBron James, who will be sidelined to begin the 2025-26 season. The four-time NBA champion is dealing with sciatica on the right side of his body.

Ad

Redick spoke to reporters during the Lakers' practice on Saturday and addressed James' injury. Redick said they knew about James' injury coming into the training camp, and it hasn't changed the way they are preparing for the season.

"You hope that he's back soon," Redick said. "Those things could be tricky. ... It is unclear what the starting lineup is goiong to be, that's the reality until he's back. So we'll have to figure that out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Redick added that he has thought about having separate lineups and rotation suited when James plays and when he doesn't.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Redick and Co. will have to figure out how to replace James' production in the lineup. The 21-time All-Star's injury is scheduled to be reevaluated after three to four weeks.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia, who started in both of the preseason games so far, could be among the choices to replace James in the lineup. Another player that could be in Redick's consideration is defensive-minded guard Marcus Smart.

Luka Doncic is locked into the starting lineup alongside guard Austin Reaves and offseason acquisition Deandre Ayton. Forward Rui Hachimura, who started 57 of the 59 games he played last season, could also remain a starter in the upcoming season.

Ad

Luka Doncic comments on playing without LeBron James to start the season

The LA Lakers' other superstar, Luka Doncic, is expected to carry the load while LeBron James recovers from his injury. During the team's practice on Saturday, the five-time All-Star commented on having to play without James.

"It's a big change," Doncic said. "He's a great player. He can help us a lot. But at the end of the day, our mentality needs to be next man up. We got a group of guys that have been practicing and hopefully LeBron can join us as soon as possible. We are going to obviously need him. But our mentality has got to be next man up. That's it."
Ad

LA will have a rematch against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Golden State won 111-103 in their previous game on Oct. 5. After that, the Lakers have three more preseason games before they open the 2025-26 season on Oct. 21 against the Warriors.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications