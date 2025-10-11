LA Lakers starting lineup: JJ Redick addresses Lakers' 'unclear' starting 5 amid LeBron James' uncertain availability

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick commented on the injury of superstar LeBron James, who will be sidelined to begin the 2025-26 season. The four-time NBA champion is dealing with sciatica on the right side of his body.Redick spoke to reporters during the Lakers' practice on Saturday and addressed James' injury. Redick said they knew about James' injury coming into the training camp, and it hasn't changed the way they are preparing for the season.&quot;You hope that he's back soon,&quot; Redick said. &quot;Those things could be tricky. ... It is unclear what the starting lineup is goiong to be, that's the reality until he's back. So we'll have to figure that out.&quot;Redick added that he has thought about having separate lineups and rotation suited when James plays and when he doesn't.Redick and Co. will have to figure out how to replace James' production in the lineup. The 21-time All-Star's injury is scheduled to be reevaluated after three to four weeks.Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia, who started in both of the preseason games so far, could be among the choices to replace James in the lineup. Another player that could be in Redick's consideration is defensive-minded guard Marcus Smart.Luka Doncic is locked into the starting lineup alongside guard Austin Reaves and offseason acquisition Deandre Ayton. Forward Rui Hachimura, who started 57 of the 59 games he played last season, could also remain a starter in the upcoming season.Luka Doncic comments on playing without LeBron James to start the seasonThe LA Lakers' other superstar, Luka Doncic, is expected to carry the load while LeBron James recovers from his injury. During the team's practice on Saturday, the five-time All-Star commented on having to play without James.&quot;It's a big change,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;He's a great player. He can help us a lot. But at the end of the day, our mentality needs to be next man up. We got a group of guys that have been practicing and hopefully LeBron can join us as soon as possible. We are going to obviously need him. But our mentality has got to be next man up. That's it.&quot;LA will have a rematch against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Golden State won 111-103 in their previous game on Oct. 5. After that, the Lakers have three more preseason games before they open the 2025-26 season on Oct. 21 against the Warriors.