LA Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker suspended for game against Miami Heat tonight; Montrezl Harrell fined $20,000 for role in recent altercation

LA Lakers young star Talen Horton-Tucker has been suspended for one game by the NBA. The LA Lakers are scheduled to play the Miami Heat tonight and Horton-Tucker will be out of the game due to this suspension.

In a recent matchup between the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby were entangled in a heated on-court altercation that saw multiple players getting involved.

Talen Horton-Tucker happened to be one of the players to get embroiled in the squabble in the heat of the moment and left the bench in the process. The 20-year-old's involvement led to the NBA calling for a one-game suspension against him.

Toronto Raptors' DeAndre Bembry and Fred VanVleet have also been suspended for one game due to their involvement in the altercation.

Along with Fred VanVleet, DeAndre‘ Bembry and Talen Horton-Tucker suspended one game for leaving bench, OG Anunoby ($30,000) and Montrezl Harrell ($20,000) have been fined for role in Lakers-Raptors altercation this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2021

Horton-Tucker has recently been in great form for the LA Lakers, averaging 16 points and 2.3 steals per game in his last three outings. He has been a key player coming off the bench for Frank Vogel's side. The youngster's absence tonight against the Heat could be a big blow for the Lakers.

LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors stars fined for role in on-court altercation

Dennis Schroder (L) and Montrezl Harrell (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in an altercation recently.

Apart from the suspensions called on Talen Horton-Tucker, DeAndre Bembry and Fred VanVleet, the NBA has also decided to fine LA Lakers' big-man Montrezl Harrell $20,000 and OG Anunoby $30,000.

The fight started with Anunoby dropping Dennis Schroder on the floor, which did not go down well with the LA Lakers point guard. Harrell pounced in on the altercation and was immediately ejected for shoving one of the Raptors' players. He was on the court for just two minutes before being asked to leave.

OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were both ejected after this WILD play 😳 pic.twitter.com/yjndrs3ZkA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021

OG Anunoby was ejected as well, while Dennis Schroder did not receive any marching orders and continued to play for the rest of the match. The altercation occurred at a crucial point for the Raptors, who were trailing the LA Lakers by 14 points at the time. The LA Lakers eventually went on to win the match 110-101.