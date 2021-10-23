LA Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into altercation during game against Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center for their second home game of the season. Hoping to snap the losing streak carried over from the preseason against their rivals, the Lakers' new squad continues to struggle to establish chemistry among their ranks.

After ending the first quarter with a 26-23 lead, the LA Lakers fell upon foul trouble and poor defensive rotations, leading to the Phoenix Suns dominating the second quarter.

But a heated altercation between teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during a timeout raises some concerns for Lakers fans.

As the LA Lakers continue to struggle with their chemistry troubles, there are concerns regarding the team's current situation with regards to their ability to make a playoff run.

What caused the altercation between the LA Lakers teammates?

Anthony Davis faces up against Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

Nearing the end moments of the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns took a commanding lead over the LA Lakers. With LeBron James in foul trouble alongside Davis and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers were in a stitch early in the game.

With the Lakers shorthanded, the bench rotation was expected to pick up the slack. However, the Phoenix Suns' defensive scheme of clogging the paint worked against the LA Lakers, who have been known to be a poor perimeter shooting team.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith This is some embarrassing stuff being displayed by the @Lakers . They are down by 30. They’ve been outscored in the paint 46-8. Teammates are fighting with each other and nobody can hit a damn jump shot. It’s only Game 2 of the season, but damn! Plus, the effort sucks!!! This is some embarrassing stuff being displayed by the @Lakers. They are down by 30. They’ve been outscored in the paint 46-8. Teammates are fighting with each other and nobody can hit a damn jump shot. It’s only Game 2 of the season, but damn! Plus, the effort sucks!!!

With rising frustrations of non-calls, foul trouble and difficulties at finishing in the paint, the situation peaked after Dwight Howard got away with a push in the Suns paint and missed an open alley-oop attempt thrown by Rajon Rondo.

With each point and basket deciding the flow of the game, the critical miss led the LA Lakers to call a timeout shortly after, which led to the altercation between Davis and Howard.

The LA Lakers' rotational scheme was intended to see Anthony Davis play the five. But the addition of DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard was intended to protect the superstar from getting into foul trouble. Since the altercation between the pairing of Howard and Davis, the two have barely shared the floor in the third quarter.

The LA Lakers' rotation of Howard and Davis saw the franchise enjoy much success in the 2019-20 season, even leading them to a title in the Orlando bubble. Hoping that the altercation between the teammates isn't a cause for concern, the LA Lakers will look to win their first game of the season soon.

